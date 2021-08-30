SOURCE: Two Texans Defenders Waived Before Tuesday's Deadline

Two more defensive players will be looking for work in the coming days after being cut by the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have waived-injured cornerback Cornell Armstrong and linebacker Tae Davis.

Armstrong appeared to get banged up during the preseason finale against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Armstrong was competing for one of the Texans' final roster spots.

Armstrong signed a one-year deal this offseason with a maximum value of $1.25 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus.

Armstrong, 25, is a former Miami Dolphins sixth-round draft pick from Southern Mississippi.

Armstrong was originally signed to a two-year contract by the Texans two years ago before being waived, signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster.

The Texans had signed Davis to a one-year contract during the offseason.

Davis, 24, has recorded 52 career tackles and two sacks. He has five quarterback hits.

Davis made the New York Giants' 53-man roster as a rookie in 2018 before joining the Browns off waivers two seasons ago.

A former undrafted free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga, Davis played safety for his first three years of college before shifting to outside linebacker.

Both positions should solidify two areas entering the final day of roster cuts. With Armstrong gone, Houston's final cornerback spot will likely come down to Tremon Smith, Rasul Douglas or Ka'Dar Hollman.

Smith has remained on the roster all preseason as a depth piece at cornerback. Douglas, a former third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the team last week after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second wave of cuts.

Hollman might offer the best chance due to his form of acquisition. The Texans traded a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the former Toledo cornerback.

As for linebacker, four players seem to be safe in Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis and special teams standout Kamu Grugier-Hill. The remaining names are at the mercy of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and his philosophy on the numbers of players to carry at each position.

The remaining linebackers include Joe Thomas, Neville Hewitt, Hardy Nickerson and rookie Garret Wallow.

Houston must trim its roster from 80 to 53 by Tuesday's 3:00 p.m. deadline.

