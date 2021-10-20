Source: Texans Ex Mercilus Signs with NFC Contender

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is joining the Green Bay Packers, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Kansas City Chiefs were among Mercilus' suitors, according to sources.

Mercilus, 31, who has 57 career sacks and was released by the Texans on Tuesday, wanted to join a Super Bowl contender and now he has.

Mercilus’ conversation with the Texans upon his release after a decade with the AFC South franchise underscored the business of the NFL, and the veteran pass rusher understood the situation completely as the franchise digs into a rebuilding mode and he seeks to join a Super Bowl contender.

When Mercilus was informed Monday by general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley that the final year of his $54 million contract was being terminated as they go with younger defensive linemen, he wasn’t caught off guard.

“It’s a rebuild phase, honestly, implementing new cultures and philosophies, getting who they want, who applies to their system schematically and philosophically as well, too,” Mercilus said. “That’s what I see. I don’t have their mind and exact words as far as what they’re thinking, but anybody can see that from the outside perspective and the thing is being in it and changing hands as far as a new coaching staff. You get used to it. As far as the adversity they were facing now, they, it gets frustrating, just to see. The guys in the locker room, that’s who I feel for the most.

“For me as far as the direction I want to go, it’s definitely being with a team that has a chance to make it to the playoffs and has a chance to make it to the Super Bowl and to be with a contender, honestly. That’s the direction I want to go, as I’m in the back half of my career, to get a chance to put a cherry on the top. Honestly, it’s a blessing. I’m not sad. I’ve been blessed with the time to play 10 years in the NFL, just a kid from Akron. You watch the NFL change lives, change generationally. Being able to have that in my life has been amazing. I’ve impacted so many people on the field and off the field as well. One of the biggest thing was talking to people and letting them see how approachable I was, just having a conversation with anybody. It’s been a blessing.”

The Texans have been starting Jon Greenard and Jacob Martin at defensive end. Greenard, in particular, has emerged as a strong pass rusher with a team-high four sacks.

“Reps started to dwindle, playing more of a reserve role and all that, of course, they want to get younger, cheaper and who doesn’t?” Mercilus said. “The NFL is a business. For me, I started to see what a lot of older vets had to go through and experience. I was pretty prepared for this. It came out of left field for a lot of people, but just going to take it all in stride, man.”

When Mercilus was told the organization was moving in a different direction, it was a quick, direct and professional conversation.

“It went smooth, short, quick,” Mercilus said. “The biggest thing I’m appreciative of not learning through Twitter or Facebook or something like that and then getting a call as far as being able to look me in the eye and being able to tell me exactly what it is.

“It was definitely Nick, Culley was there as well. I sat down. We talked as far as what direction both of us wanted to go. It’s cool, man.”

During a community event at Lamar Fleming Middle School Tuesday where he unveiled a remodeled kitchen designed by Danielle Montgomery of Hillaries Road Interiors and a life skills program for special needs students through his charitable foundation, Mercilus emphasized there are no hard feelings, only rich memories and a legacy of service in the community. It was simply time for him to leave.

“That’s tough to speak on, everybody’s interpretation,” Mercilus said. “The thing I hope for is I gave it my all for the last 9 ½ years since I’ve been with the organization. I did everything that I could. I left no stone unturned. I sacrificed blood, sweat, tears, everything. I hope that legacy is well encapsulated with the franchise and with the Texans fans and most importantly how I’ve affected so many others across the community and being able to talk with so many.

“Yeah, it’s tough. You have so many connections. You build a life here. It’s hard. Essentially, everything you’ve known, you feel kind of disconnected to go somewhere else, I don’t want to say frustrating, it’s like a new space. For me, I take a lot of things in stride as far as changes and what I’ve had to learn in the Texans building. Honestly, for me, it’s just as they said it’s a mutual thing just parting ways. I’m just looking forward to what’s next.”

Mercilus restructured his original four-year, $54 million contract during the offseason, creating $4 million in salary cap space by converting $6 million of his $10.5 million salary into a signing bonus. The Texans voided the final years of his contract and he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Mercilus still makes the full $10.5 million he was scheduled to earn, and the negotiation helped the Texans pay for dozens of transactions executed by Caserio and the team’s personnel department.

“That’s all on them as far as that goes,” Mercilus said. “It possibly could have been (contract addressed), but the restructure already happened earlier in the year and that was possibly going to be the direction anyways, if I made it through the 17th game. It was going to happen one way or another, and it just happened sooner rather than later.”

Mercilus ranks second in franchise history in sacks (57), including three this season. He ranks second in quarterback hits with 115, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 13 multi-sack games. He owns the franchise record with seven sacks in eight playoff games.

He was a second-team All-Pro Associated Press selection in 2016 when he led the Texans with 7 ½ sacks and tied for the NFL lead with four fumble recoveries.

“There aren’t many players in franchise history who have impacted our organization and community the way Whitney Mercilus has,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “I can recall a number of times over the last 10 seasons where he stepped up for us on the field with a sack or big play in a crucial moment, but it was his unique connection with the Houston community that made him one of the most popular players in franchise history.

“Our fan base gravitated to Whitney from day one and he always found ways to give back and serve through his foundation and culinary work. My family and the entire organization will always consider Whitney a Texan.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers also displayed interest in Mercilus, according to sources.

“Most definitely, I feel good mentally, I feel good spiritually, I feel great,” Mercilus said. “I can help out a team. I talked to a couple of guys around the league. They said, ‘Three sacks, it’s good production, not bad for a veteran like you.’ Hopefully, that gives me a really great opportunity.”