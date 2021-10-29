Sources Reveal Details on Texans Trade

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans obtained a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for trading former Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram to the NFC South franchise that drafted him in the first round out of Alabama, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Ingram, 31, welcomed the trade to the Saints, who initiated the negotiations with the Texans to reunite Ingram with Alvin Kamara in their backfield.

Because Ingram was one of the primary leaders in the Texans’ locker room, the leading rusher on the team and a close friend he attended the Astros' World Series opening game with, wide receiver Brandin Cooks expressed displeasure with the trade.

“This is (bull----),” Cooks wrote on social media. “Such a joke.”

Cooks has practiced for the past few days and has accepted the situation, according to sources.

Minutes earlier before news of the trade broke, Cooks was discussing the approaching NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon and how players handle the emotions and uncertainty. Cooks has experience with the situation having been traded three times previously from the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday’s opponent, the New England Patriots and the Saints.

“At the end of the day, guys know it’s a business,” Cooks said. “We’ve got to keep coming in here doing the best that we can to better ourselves for the team, and all that stuff takes care of itself. Decisions that are out of your control, and you’ve just got to keep coming and work, being a professional.”

Acquired this offseason after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens, Ingram was the Texans' leading rusher with 294 yards and one touchdown run and has averaged 3.2 yards per carry for a languishing running game ranked last in the NFL with a 3.3 average per carry overall.

Ingram made the most out of the small holes he’s had to run through, earning respect from his teammates.

“I just got out of meetings, so I don’t know the logistics about that,” Texans center Justin Britt said. “But I know that Mark is a really good teammate, a really good leader, good person overall. Any organization would be lucky to have him, and he’ll definitely be missed here.”

Ingram has rushed for 7,618 career yards and 63 touchdowns. The AFC South franchise is off to a 1-6 start and on a six-game losing streak.

Now, Ingram goes back to familiar territory and joins a better team.

The Texans had signed Ingram to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $3 million this offseason.

The transaction included a $500,000 signing bonus and incentive clauses that should provide motivation for the former Pro Bowl selection to revitalize his production after falling on the depth chart last year in the Ravens’ backfield.

The Texans will turn toward David Johnson, a former All-Pro selection with the Arizona Cardinals who’s rushed for 104 yards, and Phillip Lindsay, who’s gained only 97 yards, as their primary backs. They can also utilize Scottie Phillips, a former undrafted free agent from Mississippi who led the Texans in rushing yards during the preseason but who has been inactive for six of seven games this season.

“It’s just part of the business," Johnson said regarding the trade. "That’s how I felt. Especially with the trade deadline coming up, and a lot of injuries going on to the running backs as a whole in the league.

"Obviously when we lose Mark to a different team, I’ve got to prepare to run the ball more. I was already used as a third-down and as a receiving back, but now it’s just getting more carries.”