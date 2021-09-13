Texans Injury Update: Starter to IR

HOUSTON --Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Vincent Taylor will undergo ankle surgery and will miss a maximum of six to eight weeks, according to league source..

Taylor could return at some point later in the NFL season depending on how his rehab and healing process goes.

A magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed the extent of the damage on Monday after the player was carted off the field Sunday in the Week 1 game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, an eventual 37-21 Houston win.

Taylor was replaced by rookie Roy Lopez, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona.

The Texans will also utilize Ross Blacklock and DeMarcus Walker in the absence of the starter Taylor.

“It's an ankle issue," Texans coach David Culley said earlier Monday before the MRI results were known. "We will know more later today about it. He is actually at the doctors now and we are just going to have to wait and see. It looks like it may be something that can keep him out this week and maybe further, but I am not sure on how long.”

The Texans, now sporting a 1-0 record after Culley’s debut as a head coach, will meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Browns are 0-1 after their Sunday loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.