September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sources: Texans Injury Update - Vincent Taylor Needs Surgery

Sources: Texans' Vincent Taylor to have ankle surgery, go on IR
Author:

HOUSTON --Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Vincent Taylor will undergo ankle surgery and will miss a maximum of six to eight weeks, according to league source..

Taylor could return at some point later in the NFL season depending on how his rehab and healing process goes.

A magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed the extent of the damage on Monday after the player was carted off the field Sunday in the Week 1 game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, an eventual 37-21 Houston win.

Taylor was replaced by rookie Roy Lopez, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona.

Recommended Articles

texans helmet clutch
Play

Texans Injury Update: Starter to IR

Sources: Texans' Vincent Taylor to have ankle surgery, go on IR

Texans - Miller
Play

Texans Injury Update: New WR to Debut vs. Browns?

Texans' Anthony Miller expected back for Browns game

86AF2659-AF6D-47B4-A0FE-0437C633B135
Play

Lovie’s Texans Defense Confounds Rookie QB Lawrence

Aggressive Texans spoil Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer's NFL debuts

The Texans will also utilize Ross Blacklock and DeMarcus Walker in the absence of the starter Taylor.

“It's an ankle issue," Texans coach David Culley said earlier Monday before the MRI results were known. "We will know more later today about it. He is actually at the doctors now and we are just going to have to wait and see. It looks like it may be something that can keep him out this week and maybe further, but I am not sure on how long.”

The Texans, now sporting a 1-0 record after Culley’s debut as a head coach, will meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Browns are 0-1 after their Sunday loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

texans helmet clutch
News

Texans Injury Update: Starter to IR

Texans - Miller
News

Texans Injury Update: New WR to Debut vs. Browns?

86AF2659-AF6D-47B4-A0FE-0437C633B135
News

Lovie’s Texans Defense Confounds Rookie QB Lawrence

03F67586-18BB-4933-BA9E-4C50F8C451C5
News

Inside Tyrod’s Dynamic Debut with Texans

D6F63DD5-A39B-41AC-A6AB-C985467EB390
News

New Texans WR Amendola Scores in Debut

EF2B7A70-40CB-48BD-AF86-17AA7DED002E
News

Game Ball to Coach Culley; Inside ‘New’ Texans’ Week 1 Win

C4E37F85-94EA-4AE7-ADE3-FF7A7ABFCBF7
News

Who Was Texans' Secret Weapon in Rout of Jaguars?

F0DDE490-6F63-4CF4-9120-E837AEC4B88B
News

Texans Lose Starting Defensive Lineman vs Jaguars, MRI Expected Monday