Sources: Texans Center Justin Britt is OUT vs. Colts; Who Is In?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran center Justin Britt is expected to be out for Sunday's road game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Center-guard Justin McCray replaces Britt in the starting lineup.

Britt has experienced some swelling in his knee since the Texans' loss Sunday to the New England Patriots, per sources.

Britt hasn't practiced all week and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Britt missed all of last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2019 and being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

A free agent for the entire season last year, going unsigned by the Green Bay Packers following a tryout, Britt signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Texans this offseason.

Britt has started every game this season until this week.

McCray (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) was signed to a two-year contract with a base value of $4 million, a maximum value of $5.5 million with $1.5 million in playtime incentives this offseason. He has played in four games with no starts this season.

McCray, who played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and 2018 with eight starts in 2017, including time at tackle when Bryan Bulaga got hurt, was with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He has also played in the Arena Football League.

Both teams on Sunday will be striving for their second win of the season and have had some brutal losses in 2021.

The Colts' season has been capped off by their Week 5 Monday Night Football collapse against the Baltimore Ravens when they blew a 22-3 lead to lose 31-25 in overtime, while the Texans nearly upset Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Week 5, but a missed field goal towards the end of the game allowed the Patriots to get back in the game late.