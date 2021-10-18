Sources: Texans Cutting Whitney Mercilus

The Texans are releasing Mercilus, 31, as they continue to go with a youth movement on the defensive line.

The Texans are releasing Mercilus, 31, as they continue to go with a youth movement on the defensive line with the team starting defensive ends Jon Greenard, who's been impressive with four sacks, and Jacob Martin.

Mercilus restructured his original four-year, $54 million contract during the offseason, creating $4 million in salary cap space by converting $6 million of his $10.5 million salary into a signing bonus,

Mercilus still makes the full $10.5 million he was scheduled to earn, and this helped the Texans pay for dozens of transactions executed by general manager Nick Caserio and the team's personnel department.

Mercilus has three sacks this season as he's started two of six games played and has 57 career sacks since being drafted in the first round out of Illinois in 2012.

Mercilus has 72 career tackles for losses, 13 forced fumbles and 115 quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, wishing to find answers to their persistent problems, maintain solidarity and halt their losing ways, the Texans’ players were proactive prior to the road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

They held a players-only meeting last week to discuss the myriad of issues impacting an overhauled team that went 4-12 last season.

However, the Texans dropped to 1-5 overall and lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday during a 31-3 defeat at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks said Sunday the Texans are an "undisciplined team," and coach David Culley said Monday that starts with him and the coaches continuing to emphasize eliminating mistakes.

“That’s something we’re all talking about,” Texans wide receiver Chris Moore said. “Coach Culley, that’s what he preaches every day, that we need to be a more disciplined team. We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. It starts in practice. Every day, we go out there and we’re just working on it. We had a player's meeting where we talked to each other and we’re trying to just get this ball rolling.”

Houston will now roll on without the services of long-time Texans fixture Mercilus.