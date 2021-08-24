Sources: Texans Trading John Reid to Seahawks

Reid had been informed that he was going to be released. Instead, he's joining the Seahawks.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans - just before the Tuesday NFL cutdown deadline - found a trading partner for cornerback John Reid, sending him to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round draft pick, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Reid was drafted last season out of Penn State by former Texans coach-general manager Bill O'Brien.

The Texans shifted gears in their secondary to some degree as they traded a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman on Monday, according to a league source.

Reid had 13 tackles and one pass defensed last season as a rookie.

At Penn State, he was a three-time honorable-mention All-Big Ten Conference selection.

He had 72 tackles as a senior, finishing his career with 125 tackles and seven interceptions.

The Texans on Monday released rookie offensive lineman Drake Jackson and defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai.

Jackson was initially claimed by the Texans off waivers from the Detroit Lions earlier this month.

Also out is running back Darius Jackson, who joined a crowded position group and didn't get many reps in training camp and a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Given the interest in him when he was cut by the Lions, Jackson could be claimed off waivers for the second time this month.

