Sources: Texans Give Tryout to Veteran Former First/Round CB

Houston continues to look at roster-churning at cornerback

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans aren't done looking for reinforcements at the cornerback position.

One day after officially trading starting cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints for a 2022 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2023 sixth-round selection, the Texans are working out an experienced veteran cornerback.

READ MORE: Key Matchups For Texans Win Vs. Jaguars

The Texans are working out former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

After trading Roby, the Texans' starting outside corners are Terrance Mitchell and Vernon Hargreaves and their top nickel is Desmond King. They acquired cornerback Jimmy Moreland off waivers from the Washington Football Team this week and signed cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc to their practice squad.

READ MORE: Source: What Texans Get In Bradley Roby Trade With Saints

Kirkpatrick has previously worked out or visited the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Saints this year.

Kirkpatrick, 31, has 13 career interceptions, 358 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two touchdowns, and 72 passes defended. He had three interceptions and seven pass breakups last season for the Cardinals.

A 2012 Bengals first-round draft pick from Alabama, Kirkpatrick recorded 56 tackles last season and allowed just two touchdown passes.

Kirkpatrick is a tall, athletic, rangy corner at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds who won two national championships at Alabama.

Kirkpatrick signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract in 2017.

CONTINUE READING: How To Watch: Jags at Texans - The Start Of 2 Eras?