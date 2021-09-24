Are Texans In Trouble With Special Teams?

Two costly errors on special teams have hurt Houston at home

HOUSTON -- Joey Slye misfired on an extra point. Andre Roberts muffed another punt.

It was a repeat performance Thursday night at NRG Stadium, a nightmarish special teams performance that keeps happening at home and on the road.

Last time it was against the Cleveland Browns. This time, it was against the Carolina Panthers.

One game after Slye missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal in a road loss to the Browns and Roberts muffed a punt that led to a touchdown, Roberts muffed another punt and Slye missed an extra point that could have tied the game.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Roberts fumbled a punt in the second quarter and recovered the football. He has five punt returns for 13 yards and five kickoff returns for 101 yards.

Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross defended Roberts days before kickoff.

“Listen, it’s Andre Roberts,” Ross said. “Everybody knows this guy puts in the work. Has done it time and time again. No secret to myself, to him or to anybody that we’ll play. Nobody wants to get that right more than him. We’ve got to correct it.”



Slye is the replacement for injured kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, who is making steady progress in his return from a groin injury and is eligible to be activated from injured reserve after missing the first three games of the regular season.

Slye has made 3 of 4 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points through two games and three quarters.

