SI NFL Power Rankings: Texans (Almost) Top 10

Mike Fisher

Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings are out ... and on the eve of the league's opening game featuring the Houston Texans, and are (almost) in ...

In the Top 10, that is.

The NFL season is pretty much here, and along with it, from many corners, come prognosticators who don't seem to give the Texans - back-to-back winners of the AFC South - much 2020 respect.

Not so with the fine staff at SI's "The MMQB,'' however.

This week’s NFL Power Rankings Poll voters:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

And what does the gang have to say about the Texans? No, not quite top-10 ... but flattering nevertheless.

11. Houston Texans

Points in poll: 128
Highest-place vote: 8 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)
Last season: 10-6, lost in divisional round
Week 1: at Kansas City

Season preview (via TexansDaily.com)

DeAndre Hopkins is gone, but Deshaun Watson has been paid and the Texans still bring back plenty of talent.

Nothing disrespectful about the No. 11 spot, right?

There is, however, something ominous about which team earned the No. 1 slot in the Sports Illustrated rankings ...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Points in poll: 192
Highest-place vote: 1 (6 people)
Lowest-place vote: 1 (6)
Last season: 12-4, won Super Bowl
Week 1: vs. Houston

Season preview

There was only one unanimous decision in our poll: putting the defending Super Bowl champs back in first place. They will be there until somebody knocks them off.

Read The MMQB's review of all 32 teams in the power rankings here. 

