State of the Texans: 2020 Houston Texans Draft Guide

The Houston Texans are entering the 2020 NFL Draft in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texans have work to do and more importantly attempting to add key depth to their roster.

The Texans have the following selections entering the draft.

Texans 2020 Draft Picks

2nd (40 overall) from Arizona

3rd (90 overall)

4th (111 overall) from Miami

5th (171 overall)

7th (240 overall)

7th (248 overall)

7th (250 overall)

Texans Team Needs

The Texans will have to address plenty of depth at positions but if the Texans had to play a game tomorrow they would be in good shape. The Texans do have to add depth and here is a look at what we feel are the team needs for the Texans.

Defensive Tackle: a three-down player that can stay on the field.

Edge: to supplement the pass rush and possibly take over a starting outside linebacker position within two seasons.

Safety: one that has the versatility to cover in the slot but more importantly that has range in coverage.

Running Back: One to do the dirty work in year one behind David Johnson and Duke Johnson. A back that will be the shortyardage back to depend on but also has the ceiling to be a lead back within three seasons.

Inside Linebacker: The Texans have to find someone to not only fill in for the future but with the up and down health of Dylan Cole, it is time to find another inside player that can help the defense.

2020 Houston Texans Draft Day Guide

The Texans have met with numerous players during the draft process. With three virtual meetings during the week with draft-eligible players, the Texans used the maximum number. There are a handful of players known that the Texans met with and worked out with during the draft process. Here is the known list (Read Here)

One factor that should not be overlooked is that the Texans were able to get to pro days before the COVID-19 shutdown the draft process. Here are the known pro days the Texans attended: Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Arkansas, Auburn, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma.

The virtual draft is a real thing for the Texans and with head coach Bill O'Brien running the show for his first NFL Draft as the lead figure, it will be from his residence in Houston.

We gave our six predictions for the upcoming draft for the Texans and ultimately the will be fielding offers for that 40th pick to find a package to possibly move down.

With the Texans having three third-round selections, those picks could be more valuable than ever due to the mad rush for rookie free agents at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. With teams spread out, it could be an interesting time between players and teams to lock down deals with teams spread out.

The draft is going to change things for the current roster, here is a closer look at the current players on the Texans roster that could be affected the most by the end of the draft. (Read Here)

The Texans appear to be keeping the pulse on the defensive line and attempting to add depth is a priority. The exit of D.J. Reader to Cincinnati has hurt their front line depth and now the Texans have to find a difference-maker on the interior.

With no OTAs, the Texans are playing it safe and that is a reason why they traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The Texans were not sold on the wide receiver group despite being a talented group that could develop down the road. The Texans want players that can help Deshaun Watson this season and cut down on the learning curve with players that know the system. Which is why Cooks is now with the Texans over the options in the draft. It doesn't take the Texans out of the market of adding a wide receiver late in the draft or during the free-agent process.

There are a few players the Texans have done some extensive work on and should not be overlooked.

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock worked out for the Texans before the pandemic shutdown and he spent the entire day with Bill O'Brien.

The Texans have been working extensively on Arkansas McTelvin “Sosa” Agim since seeing him play over the course of his career. Meeting with him at his pro day then at the NFL Combine there was a workout scheduled with Agim before the shutdown.

The Texans have done their full work on Tennessee edge rusher Darrell Taylor. Taylor's former position coach Chris Rhump is now the Texans outside linebacker coach. The entire defensive staff along with O'Brien met with Taylor at the Reese's Senior Bowl to get a full look at the potential edge rusher.

One of the more talented players in the draft is do-it-all linebacker Terrell Lewis from Alabama. Lewis has had a sit down meeting with O'Brien. defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, outside linebacker coach Chris Rumph and inside linebacker coach Bobby King. The injury situation is the biggest question with an arm injury that caused him to miss ten games in 2017 then a knee injury caused him to miss the entire 2018 season. The Texans see Lewis as a moveable linebacker that can play inside and also show his ability to rush the passer.

The Texans have also done their homework on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. With a private meeting and a video conference between the two sides, the Texans are leaving all options open for the talented back from La Grange, Texas.

Edge rusher from Tulsa Trevis Gipson also took time with the entire defensive staff at the Reese's Senior Bowl. With the Texans looking for edge rushers, they are looking all throughout the draft for matches that can help them off the edge.

Notre Dame Safety Alohoi Gilman has been on the Texans radar more than once throughout the draft process. The Texans had a private meeting set up with Gilman which did not take place but the Texans did have a video conference with the physical Irish safety.

Leaving all options open, the Texans are doing extra work on Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. A talented playmaker in college, the biggest issue with Gay is the red flags he accumulated in college. The biggest issue is that Gay injured his own quarterback which resulted in a facial injury to freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader which kept him out of the Music City Bowl. It could be nothing more than due diligence but it is worth noting the Texans doing their work on the talented linebacker.

