Stills To Bills? Ex Texans WR Could Be Buffalo Playoffs Helper

The Houston Texans have been getting outstanding contributions in the passing game from a host of contributors - but not so much from Kenny Stills, the wide receiver who earlier this season went onto the waiver wire.

And now, some time later, Stills might be going onto a playoff team.

Stills has a history as a proven pass-catcher, but this year for the then-4-8 Texans has just 11 catches for 144 yards. That's why Houston - which attempted to trade him before the recent NFL deadline - was cut loose ... and, as we wrote at the time, "in order to help him find a better home.''

As he's reportedly visiting the postseason-bound Bills, it seems that "better home'' is in Buffalo.

Houston traded for the former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins wide receiver last year, but the eighth-year veteran has found himself playing behind a trio of successful receivers, led of course by Will Fuller, who is again putting together a Pro Bowl season for the Texans with Deshaun Watson doing the same at QB. Even with the recent injury to Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks and the rest of the receivers room obviously isn't leaving many snaps available to Stills, a 28-year-old deep threat who is on the final year of his contract.

Stills has played 117 career games with 77 starts and has 310 receptions for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Stills was originally moved to the Texans from the Dolphins in 2019’s blockbuster deal. Now he gets the chance to move again - to a contender.