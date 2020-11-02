Stoots Podcast: Big Trade, Big Get - But Texans Lost Again

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are 1-6 coming off their bye week prepping for NFL Week 9 against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and even a big "success'' in a trade is a failure of sorts.

He just might be the best left tackle in football, but even Laremy Tunsil's extreme levels of success can't make up for the deal that brought him to town. As we discuss, the Texans are losing even as Tunsil is winning.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on the Will Fuller trade dilemma, the level of toughness in cleaning up Bill O'Brien's mess, the dangers of good luck for the Jaguars, and a dive into Jim Harbaugh as a potential Texans head coach.

Fuller's role in not only the offense but for Deshaun Watson is a key point in a discussion about dealing him.

Locker: "How important is he to QB Deshaun Watson? You can't keep doing this year after year. Would this be like another smaller version of DeAndre Hopkins where you trade Deshaun's favorite target for the second straight year?"

Meanwhile, the cleanup is messy for the next general manager.

Stoots: "It will be fascinating to see if the next general manager is going to take an approach of, '2021 is year where whatever happens happens,' or, 'We believe in what we do have...is 8-8, is 9-7 going to get us into the playoffs?"

