HOUSTON - Life after Bill O'Brien began last with a victory but it won't be beating-the-Jaguars-level easy for the next few months.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail here why the win over Jacksonville felt so different than an O'Brien victory of the past.

The discussion on what the team has to accomplish and can accomplish in 2020 takes many turns including playing time from certain players needing to be adjusted. What will it take for rookie Ross Blacklock and Jonathan Greenard to see the field on a consistent basis? What is the best position for second-year defensive back Lonnie Johnson?

Finally, the guys discuss the next coach for the Texans. How is the opening in Houston viewed compared to the Falcons and eventual other openings? There are clear qualities the next head coach has to display.

Stoots: "You mentioned Dan Quinn getting fired. I think that's one of the only jobs that's going to be more attractive to people than the Texans job...I'm not saying it's a better job but I will say I think there will be some coaches that will view it as a more attractive job ...

"I think there are going to be a lot of coaches, and I think Eric Bieniemy chief among them, are going to like Atlanta more than Houston."

