SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

'Situation of Suck' for one Texans Position Group

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans earned win No. 2 of the NFL season over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... but there is still plenty to annoyed by on this Texans team.

Yes, even in victory. 

Maybe this bar is too high for some, but we say the Texans should have had a much better performance in Jacksonville ... but plenty of issues, from coaching to talent, held them back. 

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on the "disappointing win,'' the chances to compete in the final eight games, the offensive line regression, and where the Texans job ranks compared to other teams who will be looking for a head coach. 

READ MORE: What Texans QB Watson Has In Common With Marino

READ MORE: Should Texans Target Takk McKinley?

For instance: Despite a solid game from QB Deshaun Watson, there was plenty left on the field. 

Meltser: "I think I am realizing more of why I had such a disgusted feeling is I went into the game thinking Deshaun Watson is playing at a super-high level for a team that's not playing well and I thought Deshaun played fine ... and then in the second half, they score seven points on a play that shouldn't even have counted."

The rushing attack still disappointed even with Duke Johnson in the game. What is the cause for the rushing game for Houston continuing to struggle?

READ MORE: Texans' Time For RB Duke Johnson Takeover?

Stoots: "They made Carlos Hyde a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in his career last year, so something was right on the offensive line ... Not only is it the talent is bad but the coach is also bad and I think it's just folded in on itself into a 'situation of suck' on this offensive line."

Listen to the podcast above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Thanks for reading TexansDaily.com and thanks for listening!

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has In Common With Dan Marino

What Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has In Common With NFL Legend Dan Marino

Mike Fisher

Should Houston Texans Target Takk McKinley?

The Houston Texans are no strangers to giving former first-round picks a second chance, and Takk McKinley should be the next in line.

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Time For RB Duke Johnson Takeover?

Is This The Perfect Houston Texans' Time For a RB Duke Johnson Takeover?

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Lose Two Linebacker, Claim Former Washington Linebacker

The Houston Texans snag an edge defender off waivers as their linebacker depth gets shorter.

CodyStoots

What Texans Are Expected Back After COVID-19 Absence?

The Texans should see reinforcements return after COVID-19 knocked out a couple of players in Week 9.

CodyStoots

Texans Defeat Jaguars: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

The Houston Texans left TIAA Bank Field with only their second win of the field on Sunday, but it wasn't all plain sailing.

Anthony R Wood

Fuller: Texans Trade Talk 'Sucked'; Watson Thrilled He Stayed

Will Fuller and Deshaun Watson are happy to still be Houston Texans teammates after Fuller was shopped at trade deadline.

CodyStoots

Houston Texans' 'Planned Stability' Works in 27-25 Win At Jags

Houston Texans' 'Planned Stability' Works in 27-25 Win At Jags

Mike Fisher

Texans 27, Jaguars 25: 11 Takes on Grind-Out Win

With absences before the game and injuries during it, the Houston Texans are able to grind out a win at Jacksonville with backups

CodyStoots

Houston Texans Inactives at Jags: Stud Corner Sits, Coutee Back

The Houston Texans have a short Week 9 inactive list for Jacksonville, highlighted by the absence of their best defensive back.

CodyStoots