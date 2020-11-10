HOUSTON - The Houston Texans earned win No. 2 of the NFL season over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... but there is still plenty to annoyed by on this Texans team.

Yes, even in victory.

Maybe this bar is too high for some, but we say the Texans should have had a much better performance in Jacksonville ... but plenty of issues, from coaching to talent, held them back.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on the "disappointing win,'' the chances to compete in the final eight games, the offensive line regression, and where the Texans job ranks compared to other teams who will be looking for a head coach.

For instance: Despite a solid game from QB Deshaun Watson, there was plenty left on the field.

Meltser: "I think I am realizing more of why I had such a disgusted feeling is I went into the game thinking Deshaun Watson is playing at a super-high level for a team that's not playing well and I thought Deshaun played fine ... and then in the second half, they score seven points on a play that shouldn't even have counted."

The rushing attack still disappointed even with Duke Johnson in the game. What is the cause for the rushing game for Houston continuing to struggle?

Stoots: "They made Carlos Hyde a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in his career last year, so something was right on the offensive line ... Not only is it the talent is bad but the coach is also bad and I think it's just folded in on itself into a 'situation of suck' on this offensive line."

Listen to the podcast above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Thanks for reading TexansDaily.com and thanks for listening!