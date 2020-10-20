Stoots Podcast: The Texans' Future Is At Stake

HOUSTON - The effective boldness of the interim head coach almost paid off in a way the previous coach never could have dreamed. And now ... comes the opportunity for the Houston Texans to somehow build on that boldness.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on that general idea, and on specifics, too, including why they liked Romeo Crennel's decision to go for two against Tennessee in NFL Week 6.

The discussion on how the defense got this bad is followed by the question of, 'Is it really is just a talent problem?'' And more questions: Why is Lonnie Johnson playing safety again? Should the team think about moving on from David Johnson and why it doesn't sound that crazy?

Plus, the big question of trading J.J. Watt is resoundingly answered.

Stoots: "You're weighing five years of cheap talent against two years of expensive talent ... I believe there are enough teams, that are in the hunt, that think they could make an impact by adding J.J. Watt ... If you let it be known, and J.J. wants it, that this guy's available you create a bidding war that you can get a good package from this guy."

