Super Bowl Betting Boxes? You Need 'Boxiz'

'Boxiz' offers fans a chance to enjoy the game virtually along with everyone and watch your box win big.

What is "Boxiz''?

According to founder Anthony Micali, "It’s a game for everyone. We believe in gaming equality and we set out to design a platform that embodied that vision. Our goal was simple: create a fun and easy gaming experience where everyone can play and anyone can win.''

Inspired by the Super Bowl grid pools of old, Boxiz is similar enough to mirror the fun we've always had at Super Bowl parties and office pools - but with a twist: Especially in this COVID time, Boxiz offers fans a chance to enjoy the game virtually along with everyone and watch your box win big.

Says Micali: "Fans can play for free and win for real'' with a list of potential Super Bowl Boxiz prizes that include a chance at $1 million, a Tesla, PS5, NFL game tickets and more if your box is lucky enough to match the right combination.

"Part of our vision,'' Micali tells us, "is the success we've seen with the growth of an activity like poker. Once upon a time, people got together to play a friendly game of poker in their dining room. Then along came the World Series of Poker, then "Party Poker'' and "Poker Stars.''

“We saw a way to do something similar and bring more action to everyone by playing boxes not just on the Super Bowl, but on any game. And especially now, in the midst of a pandemic during which we want our safety but we also want a sense of normalcy and fun, we’ve got a virtual party with everyone having the same chance to win.”

(Oh, and the code for those who want to play for the chance at $1 million? That code is SPRBWL.)

Micali also compares the Boxiz phenomenon to the progression and mainstream appeal of fantasy football, which again, used to be an activity just among a group of friends ... but is now a multi-billion-dollar business.

The key difference is Boxiz was designed to level the playing field, where every player has the same chance to win. You’re not competing against the top 1% anymore. It’s just a bunch of players and their box numbers. You can pick boxes every day for every sport and even eSports. Boxiz touts it as “the easiest way to play.”

“A lot of people play Super Bowl boxes or squares, even if they aren’t die-hard fans or traditional daily fantasy players, says Micali. “We wanted to translate that all-inclusive mentality where anyone can win into a new game and build a community of players to share the action and excitement together.”

So if you’re looking for action to replace your office pool or Super Bowl party, Boxiz has you covered for the big game. You can create your own pool on the app and send it to your friends or enter any available games.

"We anticipate a huge community of players for the Super Bowl and beyond,'' Micali says. "Players and people need this right now, and we are happy to bring it to them.''

