Super Bowl Brady & Mahomes: A QB Lesson For Deshaun's Texans

The NFL, it is often said, "is a copycat league.''

So what is there for the Houston Texans to copy from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

One thing stands out to me: The importance of "quarterback aura.''

And yes, that relates directly to Houston and its "save-this-marriage'' circumstances with Deshaun Watson.

First, a few items of clarity on Deshaun's situation:

*Sources tell TexansDaily.com that other NFL teams calling to talk trade for the disgruntled Deshaun are being "rebuffed.''

*Watson, however, has reportedly "rebuffed'' new coach David Culley and his attempts to contact the QB.

*In a worst-case scenario - Watson refusing to budge from his trade wish - Houston will likely command an all-time great package in a swap.

That last point is important, though, for - as we'll detail here - what it will not provide ...

Now to the Super Bowl ...

Brady, at 43, continued to demonstrate his most special trait in this Super Bowl - and it's something that has steadily taken hold in Tampa since shortly after his arrival there last spring: He is a commanding and demanding presence. He is a culture-changer, and not just because he Pied Piper'd the Bucs into signings of retired Rob Gronkowski and troubled Antonio Brown.

This is a walk-into-room person of presence.

Brady has an all-time-high FBIQ, and he still has arm talent, and yeah, seven Super Bowl titles in, he's the GOAT.

But what Brady oozes is ... aura. Aura is the No. 1 reason the Bucs are world champs.

And what of the runners-up from Kansas City? The Chiefs' depleted offensive line allowed a record number of pressures on brilliant young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he was hobbled by a toe injury. The Chiefs fell behind and stayed behind and yet, think about this: The final score of 31-9 was the score entering the fourth quarter. There was no reasonable way Kansas City was going to catch up. There was no sound motivation for the Chiefs to even keep hoping and trying.

And yet ...

There was Mahomes scrambling about in circles ... throwing deep passes into the end zone while suspended sideways, parallel to the ground ... using his FBIQ and his physical talent to attempt to will the Chiefs to rally ...

And his team did not give up. Not once. Nor, by the way, did smart football fans turn off the TV after three quarters. (Certainly Texans fans are aware of what Mahomes can do in a postseason comeback attempt.)

But what Mahomes oozes is ... aura. Aura is the No. 1 reason the Bucs were world champs as of a few days ago and back-to-back Super Bowl entrants today.

Does Deshaun Watson possess Mahomes' physical gifts. Maybe, and someday we might realize it.

Does Deshaun Watson have Brady's experience? Of course not, though at just 25, maybe someday we'll realize that, too.

But Watson has something very precious. Even his critics - who wrongly think this conflict with dishonest team management is his fault - know it. His teammates know it. And his employers should acknowledge it, even if that means some of the people in this overwhelmed front office should step aside.

Aura.

There are people who run the Houston Texans who think they possess that elusive trait. ... especially the guy in the pulpit. But the "non-football vice president of football'' is not central to success in the NFL. Nor is just "a quarterback.'' Nor is just "a quarterback with talent.''

It's about "a quarterback with aura.'' If a team has that, as Brady and his Bucs and Mahomes and his Chiefs just demonstrated, a team has a chance.

Luckily for the Houston Texans, they already have the fastest path to a Super Bowl: a quarterback with aura. Now they simply need to keep him.