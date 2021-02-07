Super Bowl LV: Texans Ties To Root For

While the Houston Texans may not have made it to Tampa Bay, two former Texans will be present as they chase a second-successive ring.

Super Bowl LV looks set to be one for the history books, and unfortunately, the Houston Texans will yet again not be appearing. However, this does not mean they won't be represented, to some extent, with two former Texans set to play a part in this battle of the ages.

Martinas Rankin, Tackle

A third-round draft pick by Bill O'Brien's Texans back in 2018, he failed to prove to be a long-term answer at tackle as had been hoped. After one season in H-Town during which he appeared in all 16 games, starting four, he was subsequently traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for running back Carlos Hyde, who went on to rush for 1,070 yards in his sole season with the Texans.

In his two seasons at Arrowhead, Rankin has made 17 regular-season appearances and already won a Super Bowl ring.

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

The 'Honey Badger' has been an integral part of the Chiefs' success over the last two seasons. Named an All-Pro in both 2019 and 2020, Mathieu spent just one season in Houston in 2018, starting all 16 games and recording career highs in sacks (3.0) and combined tackles (89 - Tied with 2015).

Mathieu was a key part of the Texans' secondary during an '18 campaign which will be remembered as the season where they fought back from an 0-3 start, to win nine straight and reach the playoffs with an eventual 11-5 record.

Alongside Justin Reid, Kareem Jackson, and Johnathan Joseph, this Houston secondary was one of the most productive and talented the franchise has seen.

Since leaving the Texans for the Chiefs in free agency, Mathieu has gone on to make 31 regular-season appearances and, of course, won a Super Bowl ring.

Houston has plenty of reason to watch this Super Bowl, in part because it's the final game we're going to see for a while. But the Chiefs roster allows at least two additional reasons.

