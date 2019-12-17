Tackling Machine Zach Cunningham Pacing the Texans Defense

In four of the last five games, Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham has posted double-digit tackles. Those performances have put Cunningham in the AFC lead with 128 total tackles this season, which is also a new single-season career-high.

On Sunday, it was Cunningham's fourth game with at least 14 tackles in 2019, which is a single-season franchise record and that tied DeMeco Ryans (four) for the most such games in a career in franchise history.

Head coach Bill O'Brien has seen the bump in production from Cunninghams and praised his inside linebacker for his play with two games left in the regular season.

"Man, he is playing at a very high level," O'Brien said of Cunningham. "I think anybody that puts the film on and watches how active he is and how he's tackling and just his instincts for the ball, what he's doing in coverage – he's playing at a really high level. Yep, having a really good year."

Cunningham has combined with fellow inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to become the first Texans teammates to each go over 100 total tackles in consecutive seasons since DeMeco Ryans and Morlon Greenwood in 2006-07.

