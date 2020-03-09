Tag Season: Texans need to play it smart with D.J. Reader

With the NFL tag deadline approaching on Thursday, the Houston Texans would be wise to let it pass without tagging any of their potential unrestricted free agents.

The future of nose tackle D.J. Reader has been a topic of discussion for many and where the two sides will end up when the new league year arrives. The Texans before the season started were attempting to extend Reader, but the two sides could not come to an agreement leaving both sides at a stalemate.

Reports have surfaced that Reader is looking for a good payday, a rightfully so, after being a 5th round draft pick during the 2015 NFL Draft. His career earnings since arriving in the NFL are just above $3.8 million since coming to the NFL in 2016.

The reports have Reader looking for a deal that exceeds $11 million a year, putting him top 10-12 for an interior defensive lineman in terms of average per year.

The Texans have options to with Reader to look at heading to Thursday.

Exclusive Franchise Tag

With the 2020 exclusive franchise tag for a defensive tackle reportedly coming in around $17.5 to $18 million tag million, it makes little sense for the Texans to place the tag on Reader. If the Texans are unwilling, at the moment, to match Reader's current contract demands, a franchise tag will exceed even what Reader is looking for on the open market.

That would lock Reader in with the Texans for the upcoming season but it would more than likely cut into the potential contract extension talks with Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil.

The potential $17.5 to $18 million makes little sense for the Texans to place on Reader.

Chances: Low

Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag

The Texans could opt to put a non-exclusive franchise tag on Reader, allowing him to negotiate a deal with other teams. If a team could find common ground with Reader and negotiate an agreement, it could open the door for the Texans to land two-first round picks.

The only issue is this tag makes Reader's contract very cost-prohibitive. His cap hit an average of the top five salaries for his position group. Just based off the last season, Reader would get the average of the contract of the following players, Rams Aaron Donald, Eagle Fletcher Cox, Falcons Grady Jarrett, Texans J.J. Watt, and the Bengals Geno Akins. That would come out to around $15.5 million tag which is even more than the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Chances: Low

Tag and Trade

The Texans could get creative with Reader, exclusive franchise tag Reader, and find a potential trade partner. The big issue is that the Texans would,

a.) have to find a trade destination for Reader,

b.) the team taking on Reader would have to fit him under their salary cap,

c.) Reader's cap hit would still be around $15.5 million due to the tag,

d.) Texans would have to find suitable draft compensation, and due to the high cap hit, compensation could be low.

e.) the trade could fall apart, and the Texans could be back to square one and with Reader on their books for $15.5 million due to the tag.

There are plenty of moving pieces for the Texans, and a tag and trade make little sense.

Chances: Low

Let Reader Test the Market

The contract negotiations coming to a halt before the season and add in the return of Brandon Dunn. The door has opened for Reader to test the market.

The signs have always been there for Reader to not being in Houston for the 2020 season. Now, they are becoming more of a reality. With the franchise tag options cost-prohibitive, Reader could bring in more for the Texans if he signs elsewhere with a more significant contract. With the compensatory formula, Reader's new deal could mean an extra draft pick for 2021 NFL Draft.

The Texans will have to replace the production of Reader next season on the interior, and it will be up to the front office to find that player(s) in the NFL Draft or free agency.

Chances: High

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here