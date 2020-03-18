State of The Texans
Taiwan Jones leaves the Texans and returns to the Bills on a one-year deal

Patrick D. Starr

The Buffalo Bills moved to signed running back Taiwan Jones bringing back the running back that spent two seasons with them. Jones spent one season with the Houston Texans signing a one-year deal before the 2019 season. 

Jones leaving to sign with the Bills was first reported by the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. 

Jones appeared in 11 games with the Texans posting nine special teams tackles along with 40 yards rushing and 9 yards receiving during the regular season.

His biggest impact was not felt until the playoffs when he caught a 34-yard pass from Deshaun Watson in the Wild Card playoff against the Bills to get up a game-winning field goal for a 22-19 win. 

Pegged as the Texans player in the running back group that can help with the offense but be mainly a special teams player throughout the season, the Texans will have to find another player to take his role heading into the 20230 season. 

