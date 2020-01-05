Taiwan Jones Makes His Mark For the Texans In Playoff Win

Houston, Texas- In big games in the postseason, there need to be players that are not expected to make plays to help out teams win games. That is what running back Taiwan Jones did in the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills with an electric 34-yard catch and run in overtime.

Jones' long reception was making Bills defenders miss in the process set up the game-winning field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn from 28-yards out.

Being an afterthought in the offense, Jones played some snaps in week 17 and was inserted into the gameplan against his former team and made one of the biggest plays of the game.

"God is good," Jones said in the Texans locker room after their win over the Bills. "It's just a testament to when hard work meets opportunity. I've worked all season, all year on my offense ability, just waiting for my name to be called, and in some crucial moments you know coach trusted me to call my number, I was able to make plays."

The catch from Jones was the second-longest offensive play from scrimmage for the Texans offense, and it came at the most convenient time.

"The moment I see the ball leave his hand, I was thinking I'm gone," Jones said of his game-changing reception. "So, I was definitely thinking about scoring, and I was actually surprised that I got caught. You know great play by him."

From Jones' eyes on the field, he saw the entire play of Watson escaping a clear sack making a spin move getting away from Matt Milano and Siran Neal. That is when Jones knew something great was set to happen.

"Deshaun, he made a great adjustment," Jones said of Watson on the throw. "He gave me a hitch route. As I went off the line, I saw how the corner was playing me and so as soon as I stopped. I felt like I was going to be open, and that's when I saw Deshaun getting crashed down on. To see him escape that once I saw him throw the ball, something great was going to happen."

Spending time with the Bills, Jones was "definitely" happy the play came against his former club. The more important part for Jones was part of his first playoff win in his nine-year career.

"I mean, I was there last year," Jones continued. "You know my hat goes off to those guys over there, but you know I'm just happy that it went in our favor today. Like I told those guys, it's the first time I get to advance in the playoffs. It's an exciting moment with an exciting team."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here