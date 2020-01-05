Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Houston, Texas- The biggest media scrum after the Houston Texans playoff win over the Buffalo Bills was around the locker of running back Taiwan Jones. Jones played only two offensive snaps in the playoff game, but his most important one game in overtime when he turned a Deshaun Watson check down into a 34-yard catch and run to set up the game-winning Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.

"The play to Taiwan at the end, obviously, was unbelievable," Head coach Bill O'Brien said after the win.

Two of the happiest players in the Texans locker room for Jones were his running backs, Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde. The two have seen Jones work behind the scenes and wait for this opportunity to help the Texans. The opportunity for Jones came at the biggest stage of the season when the Texans season was on the brink.

Johnson when asked about Jones's big play, he interrupted the question,

"Love him."

"We definitely have to play him," Johnson said of Jones. "We wanted him to score as fast as he is, but he made a play for this team. When his number was called, that is what the NFL is about making plays."

All three running backs were part of the first playoff win of their career. It was the least known of the three in Jones who had one if not the biggest play of the game.

Hyde was excited after the win in the locker room and immediately talked about Jones and his play. There might have no one more excited for Jones being part of the win than Hyde.

"Shit, go on the replay, you see me running down the sideline," Hyde said of Jones' final play. "I thought my man was about to close it out. I was hella hype for my dog Ty, man. It was good, though. You know that's, that's one of my running back brothers, man, so whenever one of my brothers out there making plays man just makes me excited, makes me want to get out there like it gets me going, and I was so happy for him right there though."

With all the excitement around the play Jones made, it was Jones who was the most subdued in the locker room standing at his locker. The hard work he has put in over his nine-year career paid off in one play to help the Texans move on to the Divisional Round to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

God is good," Jones said in the Texans locker room after their win over the Bills. "It's just a testament to when hard work meets opportunity. I've worked all season, all year on my offense ability, just waiting for my name to be called, and in some crucial moments you know coach trusted me to call my number, I was able to make plays."

