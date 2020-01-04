Tale of the Tape: Bills vs. Texans Wild Card Weekend

The Houston Texans are set to face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the Wild Card game to open up the NFL playoffs. The two teams met last season in the regular season, with the Texans winning 20-13. It that game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the game with an injury to his throwing elbow, which led to opening the door for the Texans to close out the win.

It will be a different story on Saturday with one of the most talented defenses in the NFL coming to NRG Stadium and one of the more promising quarterbacks in the NFL in Allen.

Texans versus Bills History

All Time Texans vs Bills

10.13.2002 Texans 24 - Bills 31

11.16.2003 Texans 12 - Bills 10

9.11.2005 Texans 7 - Bills 22

11.19.2006 Texans 21 - Bills 24

11.1.2009 Texans 31 - Bills 10

11.4.2009 Texans 21 - Bills 9

9.28.2014 Texans 23 - Bills 17

12.6.2015 Texans 24 - Bills 31

10.14.2018 Texans 20 - Bills 13

Tale of the Tape

Passing Yards

Deshaun Watson- 3,852

Josh Allen- 3,089

Rushing Yards

Texans

Carlos Hyde- 1,070

Deshaun Watson- 413

Duke Johnson- 410

Bills

Devin Singletary- 775

Frank Gore- 599

Josh Allen- 510

Receiving Yards

Texans

DeAndre Hopkins- 1,165

Will Fuller V- 670

Kenny Stills- 561

Bills

John Brown- 1,060

Cole Beasley- 778

Dawson Knox- 388

Interceptions

Texans

Tashuan Gipson- 3

Bills

Tre’Davious White- 6

Sacks

Texans

Whitney Mercilus- 7.5

J.J. Watt- 4.0

Brennan Scarlett- 3.5

Jacob Martin- 3.5

Bills

Jordan Phillips- 9.5

Shaq Lawson- 6.5

Ed Oliver- 5.0

Trent Murphy- 5.0

Tackles

Texans

Zach Cunningham- 137

Benardrick McKinney- 101

Justin Reid- 78

Bills

Tremaine Edmunds- 115

Jordan Poyer- 104

Matt Milano- 100

Three Key Match-Ups to Watch

Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III vs. Bills Cole Beasley

Texans nickel cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III, will be working against the Bills Cole Beasley in the slot. Hargreaves is still working to find his way in the Texans defense, but that means little against Beasley.

Second, on the Bills' in targets at 106, Beasley caught 67 passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns averaging 11.8 yards a reception. Beasley had two 100 yard receiving games come in the last four weeks of the season.

With the Texans vulnerability in the middle of the field, it will be up to Hargreaves to slow Beasley from catching and eating up yards.

Texans Laremy Tunsil vs. Bills Jerry Hughes

The two matched up often in the AFC East, and Tunsil is looking forward to meeting up with Hughes on Saturday.

On the season, Tunsil allowed three sacks all season with two coming in the first game of his Texans career against the New Orleans Saints. Tunsil is giving up a pressure every 16.4 snaps a game, but more importantly, the only hits he has allowed on Deshaun Watson all season were the three sacks. Tunsil has not allowed a single hit on Watson all season.

As for Hughes, he remains a pass rusher by trade, and this season he has been able to generate pressure on quarterbacks every 8.9 snaps. With 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits, Hughes will be matched up against Tunsil, making it one of the key points of emphasis on Saturday.

Deshaun Watson vs. Himself

One thing is for sure, and that is Deshaun Watson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Watson can be a victim of his talent, attempting to do too much each play. His play has dipped since the bye week, and it needs to be corrected in a hurry heading into their game with the Bills.

Pre-Bye Week

212 of 302 (70.2%) for 2,432 yards. 18 touchdowns and five interceptions 8.05 yards per attempt

Post-Bye Week

121 of 193 (62.7%) for 1,420 yards. Eight touchdowns and seven interceptions 7.36 yards per attempt

Watson is the one player that makes the Texans offense goes and how he plays on Saturday will be a significant indicator of how the game will go in the end. IF the good Watson shows up, the Texans are in good hands.

What the Texans Are Saying About the Bills

Bill O'Brien on Frank Gore

"Frank Gore is one of the best ever do it. Frank Gore, you just said it, the way he runs, he runs very hard, gets his pads down, does not avoid contact. A very tough, tough individual, says a lot about his durability, says a lot about how he takes care of himself. To be able to do that for this long in this league is a testament to who he is. He's a great player and him and (Devin) Singletary back there, that's a hell of a one-two punch."

Bill O'Brien on the Tre'Davious White vs DeAndre Hopkins Match-Up

"Tre'Davious White is a great player. He's one of the better corners in the league and we've got what we feel like is the best receiver in the league, so it's a great matchup. That's what playoff football is all about, when great players are going against each other, both guys are competing at a high level. It'll be a big part of the game."

Bill O'Brien on Devin Singletary

“No question. He's a very, very good, dynamic player. He's got good quickness, good speed. That one-two punch with him and Frank Gore, that’s a tough deal. That’s very challenging. Frank Gore is one of the best ever do it. Singletary’s come in here very explosive, so it's a big challenge. We're going to have to do a good job of being disciplined up front, we're going to have to tackle. We’ve got to tackle well in this game. I think tackling is going to be a big part of the game.”

Bill O'Brien on Josh Allen

"I think both these guys, like I was saying earlier, I think Josh is a winner. He's really worked hard to improve his game like Deshaun (Watson) has. They're at different stages of their career, but Josh has worked very hard. You can see it on film. I think Brian Daboll has done a good job. I think they have good players around him and I think when you're a high level quarterback like Josh is, that's when you do play your best, when the games are on the line in the fourth quarter when the best plays are called and the best execution is called for, you see the guys step up, and that's what Josh has done this year."

Romeo Crennel on Josh Allen

“Josh is pretty good as far as improvising and he's a big, strong, physical quarterback. Hard to get down, got a strong arm and he's able to – when he has to improvise, he's able to get outside the pocket and his arm is strong enough that he can throw back across his body, he can throw it deep. So, he's posing a problem. Plus, he can run it. He's gained yards running, scored touchdowns running and many times you don't see a quarterback running that much. So, we have to – he's an impact. Especially in the redzone. They have designed plays, quarterback runs for him, which makes it a little bit more difficult also.”

Tim Kelly on the Bills Defense

“They're a defense that plays hard. They're very well-coached, they're very disciplined, they've got playmakers on all three levels and I think it shows in the success they've had as a unit. So, they're a good team.”

