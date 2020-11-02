Tank vs. Texans? Jags Benching QB Minshew

As Houston's bye week comes to an end, preparations will be underway to face divisional rival Jacksonville, which will be without a key playmaker in Week 9.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Jaguars will be nudging starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the bench, with the starting spot up for grabs. And suddenly - assuming 1-6 Houston is serious about trying to make a playoff push - a winnable game becomes a must-win for interim head coach Romeo Crennel's team.

This news comes after fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter reported recently that Minshew has been playing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb since their 30-14 loss to Houston in Week 5.

As a result of his injury, the battle of the 1-6's for the basement spot in the AFC South is swinging in Houston's favor, with some suggesting the Jaguars are 'tanking' their 2020 season, despite Minshew insisting otherwise in early September.

READ MORE: Defining The Texans: 11 Storylines For Rest of Season

The Texans will now be preparing for either veteran Mike Glennon or rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton.

The former is now at his fifth team in as many years, with a 6-16 record as a starter, and 36 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. In a recent article, SI's John Shipley wrote of Glennon:

Ultimately Glennon is an immobile passer who doesn't push the ball downfield. He has plenty of size and a terrific arm, but there isn't much to suggest that he would be able to find success in Minshew's replace.

In one regard, Glennon starting would play into Houston's hands, given the Texans' inability to stop the run. However, with starting cornerback Gareon Conley on injured reserve, and fellow starting corner Bradley Roby nursing an injury sustained in Week 7, they may struggle to contain Glennon's arm and a receiving corps with plenty of pace.

Luton, on the other hand, is somewhat of an unknown. Yet to play a snap in the NFL, the 24-year old out of Oregon State has the advantage of no tape to game plan against. And according to Shipley, the Jags are clearly high on the youngster.

Luton was substantially more consistent and efficient throughout training camp than Glennon, and he initially made the roster as the team's second quarterback before Glennon was re-signed days later. By all accounts, he has more upside than Glennon and has left a significant mark on his coaches.

Houston was lucky to face the Jags when they did in Week 5, with their injury-depleted defense, fumbles, and missed field goals all-but handing the Texans their first and only win of 2020 to date.

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Texans WR Will Fuller To Packers?

A new starter at quarterback should, in theory, benefit Crennel's team. The Jags are on a six-game losing streak, and missing a consistent leader on offense won't help. Whether intentional or not, the Jags appear to be tanking this season, and the Texans should sweep their division rivals this year ... for the sake of semi-contention ... and if they want to retain any dignity.