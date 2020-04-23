Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans did not get many private workouts in with players before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but they were able to get TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock to NRG Stadium. Blacklock worked out for the Texans, met with head coach Bill O'Brien and the staff and toured the facility to get a feel for the organization.

With limited access to draft-eligible prospects, Blacklock having a workout for the Texans should not go unnoticed.

Blacklock took time on the eve of the 2020 NFL Draft to talk with Houston Fox 26s Mark Berman on his mentality heading to the draft. Blacklock confirmed to Berman that he has met with 21 teams during the process and is fortunate to be in this position.

"Being in a situation where a lot of teams like you," Blacklock said to Berman. "I know it's a million other athletes that didn't get this opportunity or want to have the opportunity."

In 2019, Blacklock started all 12 games and ended the season tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Racking up 40 total tackles and 9.0 tackle for loss, Blacklock was a force from the interior of the Horned Frog defense. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and two sacks in 14 starts.

The former Elkins High School product and growing up in Missouri City, Texas just south of Houston, Blacklock, grew up a Texans fan. Working out for the Texans was a childhood dream coming true being in the same stadium as the team he watched growing up on television.

"I was always a Texans fan growing up," Blacklock continued. "Just being in that locker room being around walking around feeling like you're apart of that team for the day. It was surreal. I've never been to NRG, like around that area like that much. I just went to watch one game watching the Texans, so it was pretty cool."

With the Texans looking for defensive line help and Blacklock's draft range falling in the late first to the second round, playing for his hometown team remains an outside shot with the team having a selection at 40th overall.

It will be up to O'Brien to pull the trigger on Blacklock, if available, and the head coach has already made a strong impression on the defensive tackle on his visit.

"He's pretty cool," Blacklock said of O'Brien. "He's a good dude, funny guy. We spent the whole day together."

The idea of returning to Houston would be something Blacklock would be all for to start his NFL career.

"I would love to come back home and represent my city," Blacklock said of possibly being drafted by the Texans. "I love Houston. I've lived here my whole life. Just to be able to represent my city and play for them and do good things, it would be amazing."

