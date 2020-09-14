SI.com
Teague's Take, Texans: 'No Worries On Watson'

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans recently agreed on a four-year, $160 million contract extension. Watson could not have been happier - tears-of-joy happy - and the Texans as an organization felt the same ecstatic way to have Watson, their franchise QB, wrapped up through 2025.

And, no, the Week 1 result in Kansas City changes none of that, according to NFL analyst George Teague.

“Watson is the guy; e’s shown his leadership,'' Teague said regarding the Texans signal-caller. “It’s more than just being an athlete for him. It’s about caring for the organization.”

Watson slipped to the No. 12 spot in the 2017 NFL Draft even after leading the Clemson Tigers to the program’s second national championship over powerhouse Alabama the previous January. He'd also been a championship QB in high school. The pedigree was obvious to Texans management, as Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select him.

That draft-day trade certainly seems to be working out, as Watson has found success on the field despite a litany of injuries to his wideout core and an offensive line that has struggled at times. (Both of which were factors last Thursday night. 

Watson has been the main catalyst for the team’s recent success as he led the Texans to the AFC South and a divisional-round playoff appearance in 2019. He has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 71 touchdowns and 29 picks in three seasons. He’s also rushed for 1,233 yards on 217 attempts with 14 mores scores.

He and the Texans didn't do enough of those right things in the 34-20 Week 1 loss at Kansas City. But that doesn't shake the faith of Teague - and according to the former Alabama and Dallas Cowboys star, it shouldn't shake the faith of Texans fans.

There’s no question he deserved a long-term commitment from the team. Teague said. “They made a great decision by signing Watson.”

Week 23 offers a visit from the Baltimore Ravens ... and another chance for Watson to prove Teague, and Texans management, right.

