SI NFL Team-by-Team Predictions: Can Texans Surprise?

HOUSTON -- The NFL season is back, but where does your team rank among the league's best heading into 2021?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City, and Buffalo Bills made up the NFL's final four last season, so it makes sense that they would enter 2021 as favorites to win their division and maybe make another deep run in the playoffs.

Are those the same four that should be favorited? If you ask the SI Fan Nation staff, most would tend to agree.

Of the SI publishers asked for their opinions, 16 have a Buffalo-Kansas City rematch in the AFC Championship Game. Fifteen have a Green Bay-Tampa Bay rematch in the NFC Championship Game.

Three divisions produced a unanimous projected winner — Kansas City, Green Bay, and Tampa Bay. Buffalo, a media favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI, came within one vote of making it four.

In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game. Buffalo and Kansas City were the consensus favorites with the Cleveland Browns coming in third place. The NFC had six different representatives as the L.A. Rams, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay and Green Bay each received at least one vote.

As for franchises in trouble, every writer had the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions coming in last in the AFC North and NFC North, respectively. One writer kept the New York Jets out of last place in the AFC East, while another elected to keep the Houston Texans out of last place in the AFC South.

With regards to the AFC, the Texans did not receive a single first-place vote. They received one third-place vote and 29 fourth-place votes. In return, the Jacksonville Jaguars received 29 third-place votes, and one fourth-place vote.

The race for first place leaned in favor of the Tennessee Titans, who finished with 23 first-place votes and five second-place votes. The Colts, similar fashion to the Texans and Jaguars, finished with five first-place votes and 23 second-place votes.

Here are our Texans Daily's NFL division predictions, followed by the SI Fan Nation consensus voting

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City



NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Carolina

3. New Orleans

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams

SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

