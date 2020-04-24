Ten defensive players for the Texans in day two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft has fallen the direction in a positive manner for the Houston Texans entering day two. The Texans will now enter the draft with the 40th overall selection in the second round with plenty of prospects to help their roster.

Starting on the defensive side of the football, who could help the Texans? We take a look.

Ten Defensive Players for the Texans in Day Two

EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

A big nasty who was a huge headache for all the Big Ten offenses. Mock drafts right after the 2019 draft had him as a top ten talent. He is a former top defensive end recruit in the nation. Was a monster at Iowa amassing 22 sacks in the past two seasons. He is big and heavy and even long which is how he wins against offensive linemen. He isn't slow but he certainly isn't fast. Maybe plays a little heavy for some and will be interesting if his NFL team tries to change his body a little to increase some of the athletic ability. You can trust him to stuff the run. It would be interesting to see what he could do along with different spots on the offensive line. Not your typical Texans selection but there is talent there.

EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Weaver started as a late-first/early second selection early in the draft season but has seen other players move ahead of him in the pecking order. He amassed 34 sacks in three seasons leading the Mountain West Conference in sacks as a freshman and leading the conference in sacks and tackles for a loss this past season. He has huge hands and is a big thick player that if he had to could put his hand in the dirt but will likely make a tackle's life tough with a standup rush from the outside. He's a little stout, which is a nice way to say he could change his body a little.

EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Born in London and initially grew up in Nigeria before moving to the United States. Held offers from Clemson, Michigan, and Georgia before deciding on the Irish. Brother plays for the Lions. He never had double-digit sacks but was a team captain his senior year. Injuries took away some games as well as his chance to participate in the Senior Bowl. Very much a boom or bust prospect depending on how his skills come together with NFL coaching. Probably would be a reach at the 40th pick but shouldn't be there at the 90th pick. It might be an ideal pick if the team trades down.

EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan

Just a one-year starter for the Wolverines but made it pay off when he had a chance totaling 8.5 sacks to lead Michigan. He was Second-team All-Big Ten and voted by his teammates as the defensive player of the year for the team. Freaky speed and athleticism make him a danger off the edge where he can overwhelm slower and less athletic blockers. He is a little smaller than most of his cohorts at the position so he could run into problems in strength situations.

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

From the Houston area where he went to Elkins High School in Missouri City. His dad was a basketball player at Texas and then a Harlem Globetrotter. Initially played running back, tight end, and linebacker before he ended up with offers from Alabama and Texas A & M to play defensive line. He only played two seasons after his redshirt with a year lost due to injury between them. Was a beast at TCU where he was Freshman All-American and Big-12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year. His final year he was First-team All-Big 12. Toolsy and versatile enough to contribute from day one but has to put it all together to make it work at the NFL level.

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

A four-year starter at Auburn where he was the first true freshman defensive line starter since 1985. Second-team All-American his senior year with 7,5 sacks. He also blocked three field goals as a junior which was good for second in the nation. He should add value all along the defensive line where he checks a lot of the boxes. Likely able to contribute right away but may lack stud potential. More likely to be a consistent contributor than a standout starter. Had more sacks than former teammate and first-round pick Derrick Brown.

LB Zach Baun, Wisconsin

First-team All-American in 2019 who started two of the four years he played at Wisconsin. Had a diluted sample in his drug test at the combine though with the new CBA this won't count against him. Came to Wisconsin where he was a fantastic quarterback in high school. Was a reserve linebacker then had an injury before he took over as a starter at linebacker. Has the athletic traits to rush the passer and defend pass catchers. He ripped off 12.5 sacks which were 10 more than his junior year. He was a physical winner that will have to learn the intricacies of multiple positions to consistently win in the NFL. He could help at a few positions, including rush packages, now and could turn into a dependable starter quickly.



CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

It would be quite the surprise if he was still available but has been projected as a second-rounder and if he's fallen this far the Texans could get the chance at him. Bills WR Stefon Diggs' little brother. A contributor over four years and a starter for the better part of two years, losing half a year to injury. Taller and longer than most cornerbacks so could pair with Lonnie Johnsons eventually as a physically imposing duo at cornerback. Played in a press-heavy scheme which is likely where Texans will go on defense in 2020. He has to clean up his technique but there is talent there.

Safety Grant Delpit, LSU

Entered 2019 with a buzz to be a top 20 pick but injury hindered his performance during the season. Still finished as the Thorpe Award winner for the nation's best defensive back. Junior year was statically better. It has a few tackling issues and despite being long there are size concerns that lead to durability concerns. Was a key member of the LSU defense and plays with an extremely high motor and knowledge of the game. Has slipped inside to nickel at times and could play either safety in the sometimes interchangeable Texans safety spot.

Safety Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Small school but big talent. Extremely good athlete that should translate to helping on special teams right away. Uncle is Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater. Was an absolute standout in a lesser conference but garnered some solid reviews from the Senior Bowl. Has to grow into some of the knowledge of the position but again should physically be able to help right away. Could eventually be used as a weapon against tight ends thanks to his size.

Safety Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Shocker that he is still available here. Many believed he was the top safety in this year's draft. He can play both safety spots and nothing scares him. Started two years for the Crimson Tide. He has to get a little better between the ears but there are physical tools to make a difference right away. Forced five fumbles and ripped down five interceptions. He could be a big weapon against tight ends and bigger inside pass catchers. Will punish running backs. A potential steal at 40.

