Ten free agents the Texans should target entering the 2020 season

The Houston Texans are preparing for the new league year and with the CBA set for the new league year. The Texans will have around $46.472 million in cap space to work with for the upcoming season.

The Texans have signed many of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents to keep the majority of their special teams intact but they have work to do to help their own roster.

State of the Texans has complied a list of ten free agents the Texans should consider for their roster with the new league year set to open this coming week.

Ten Free Agents for the Houston Texans

QB, Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans)

With the Titans moving forward with Ryan Tannehill as their starter it is the end of the Marcus Mariota era. Now Mariota will be looking for a home not only to rejuvenate his career but possibly continue to refine his game. With the Texans needing a backup quarterback, Mariota is a fit for what the Texans want to do at the position. Mobile and a more comparable transition in playing style to Deshaun Watson inside the Texans offense. It would not hurt for the Texans to check on the former starter for the Titans.

CB, Chris Harris Jr. (Denver Broncos)

The Texans, especially Bill O'Brien, has been looking for a way to land Harris the past two off-seasons. Now that Harris is a free agent, the Texans have their opportunity to land one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL. It will take a solid contract to land Harris.

Edge, Carl Nassib (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Texans need pass rush help and competition for Brennan Scarlett. Nassib has 18.0 career sacks in four seasons with 40 quarterback hits in 59 games. Nassib can heat up the passer and the more able players the Texans can add to the pass rush, the better the defense will become.

CB/S, Kendall Fuller (Kansas City Chiefs)

The Texans have been searing for a slot cornerback and defensive back Kendall Fuller has the ability to play both the slot and safety. He could be a solid addition to a defense that not only needs a slot player but a third safety to team with Justin Reid and Tashuan Gipson, Sr.

WR, Phillip Dorsett (New England Patriots)

The Texans will need wide receiver help and coming out in the draft they were high on Dorsett coming out in the draft process. This could be an opportunity to not only add a player they think highly of but a wide receiver that knows the offensive "system" of the Texans. Dorsett can still stretch the defense and with the injury history to Will Fuller, Dorsett could help the group in 2020.

DT, A'Shawn Robinson (Detroit Lions)

The Texans will more than likely lose D.J. Reader to free agency and now they need another run stuffer to team with Brandon Dunn. The Texans need someone like A'Shawn Robinson to replace Reader's role in the defense.

RB, Jonathan Williams (Indianapolis Colts)

Only 26 years old, Williams has taken time to finally find his footing in the NFL after being drafted in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. Finally getting his chance in 2019 with the Colts, Williams averaged a robust 4.8 yards per carry while rushing for 235 yards. When the Colts gave him an opportunity, the two games he was given 10+ carries, Williams rushed for 116 and 104 yards in back to back games. He also caught four passes for 48 yards. The sample size is small but taking a flier on Williams could be worth it.

DT, Linval Joseph (Minnesota Vikings)

Recently released by the Vikings due to cap purposed, Linval Joseph was a team captain and force on the interior for the defense. If Joseph can find his form from the 2017 season, it could bring a plus player to the mix for the defense.

S, Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders)

The Texans need to replace Jahleel Addae, Joseph has starting experience. Add in he can play in the box and has the ability to cover in the slot or outside. He has the versatility that the Texans welcome for the safety position.

WR, Tavon Austin (Dallas Cowboys)

The Texans offense needs a movable player that not only brings a speed dynamic but a player that can play multiple positions. Austin is versed as a wide receiver but he has also helped at running back in spots for both the Rams and Cowboys. Add in he can return kicks and punts, Austin is versatility personified that fits into what the Texans look for in their roster.

