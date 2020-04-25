Ten offensive players for the Texans in day three of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft have come to an end and now they Texans will dig into their draft board to find matches for their roster.

Starting on the offensive side of the football, who could help the Texans? We take a look.

Here is a list of the player the Texans should be targeting with their selections on day three of the NFL draft.

Day Three Offensive Prospects for the Texans

RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

Not the son of Booger McFarland. The number two high school recruit in Maryland behind teammate Chase Young. He ended up at Maryland where injury recovery took his freshman year away. Was fantastic in his first action earning Freshman All-American honors. He's had some durability issues and there are concerns he would ever be able to handle a full workload. Makes some mistakes with the ball like fumbles and drops in the passing game. Capable of being a weapon catching the ball. Might not have the makeup to run inside. Flashes of talent make him a worthwhile late late investment.

RB Raymond Calais, UL-Lafayette

The Texans talked to him at least once in the draft process. Shared the load in college. Was never asked to catch the ball. Has some speed but it isn't true football speed as much as workout speed. Hasn't played a ton of football and can help in kick return and special teams. He has some physical traits that could earn him late late round consideration.

WR Isiah Coulter, Rhode Island

A two-year starter at a lower level of football (FCS). Left early when he could have stayed. Played well against the three FBS teams averaging seven catches for 120 yards scoring two touchdowns in those three games. He's fast. He's also skinny and might even be considered weak by NFL standards. Has plenty to polish but is a nice athlete. Think about a more impressive Vyncint Smith who the Texans plucked from a small school a couple of seasons ago. Compared to a Brand Lloyd type of player if he can develop.

WR James Proche, SMU

A four-year starter who leaves the school as the all-time leader in receiving. Played all over the place for the Mustangs. Racked up 15 touchdowns his senior year against average to bad competition in the American. Will need to refine his skills to make a consistent impact for a team. Likely a slot player but could bounce outside in a pinch. Might not be a good value in the early fourth but somehow a late fourth might be useful.

WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

A three-year starter in his four years with the Golden Gophers. One of the more consistent Big Ten pass catchers. 25 touchdowns and nearly 2,500 yards combined in his last two seasons. Plays long and tall but lacks speed. Tough but needs to focus on basics so he doesn't make mistakes like drops. Lack of speed will annoy but makes some big plays to occasionally make up for it. Has room to improve on solid basics like routes and approach. Could easily be a guy who could hang around the league while not regularly impressing. A nice enough option for the fifth round.

WR Quartney Davis, Texas A & M

Took a while to get going for the Aggies despite being a highly recruited player. Injuries plagued his career and there is likely a concern he has lost some of his elite athleticism bringing him back to the pack. Wasn't in near enough positions to make big plays for the Aggies but the quarterback situation could have held him back there some. There are a few things that might make the right coach think he has more juice than he has shown. Fifth-round wouldn't be bad but might end up feeling a little early. Nice lottery ticket in the seventh round.

OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Started every single game of his career for the Jayhawks going 48/48. Pretty athletic but not freaky. Has a little experience at right tackle but most time at left tackle. Senior Bowl reports proved positive when he played inside. Might be the type of player who profiles initially as a swing tackle with guard hopes. Might be the type of guy who makes the roster and is active regularly with new gameday roster rules. Might be a little early where the Texans pick in the fourth but a nice pickup in the fifth if he hangs on.

OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

A basketball player who got into football. Didn't pick up football until he was a junior in high school. Is likely the tallest tackle and maybe the tallest player in the class and has an incredible wingspan checking in at 88 inches. A developmental player who will have a lot to prove about his football love and abilities. A little bit bigger and more athletic than former Texans tackle Julién Davenport. Will need to add weight before he can hope to contribute. The potential of the tools might have him sneaking off the board earlier than most are comfortable. If the Texans had an additional 4th or an earlier fifth he might fit into that sweet spot.

OL Treymayen Anchrum, Clemson

He started for three years at right tackle. Might have concerns about the initial ability in a typical NFL offense with most of his experience in a college offense. Started every game for two seasons. Might be better suited for inside and wouldn't be able to help the Texans outside right away. Maybe grows into a starter at guard initially a backup at tackle or guard. Stash and see prospect where his experience helps him out. Probably a late-round flier.

OL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

One of the best names in the draft. He started all four years where he played all over the offensive line not missing a game. Lacks the polish to stick around at tackle but could work into the guard conversation. Well thought of between the ears but technically has issues. Might need to lean on versatility to make a roster and then improve from there. Chance to be a contributor down the road and with new rules on gameday actives could eventually find himself dressing on Sundays. Worth a flier in the seventh.

OG Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

A three-year starter where he exclusively played left guard for the Wildcats. Has plenty of experience blocking for backs as Kentucky has rushed the ball well in recent years. Had a few too many penalties earning him the term "flag magnet" in draft process. Teammates and coaches rave about him between the ears despite penalty issues. Limited experience elsewhere on the offensive line might make him a project for the Texans who love to move people around. A decent player in the fifth if other spots are filled earlier in the draft. Nice flier in the latest rounds.

