Ten offensive players for the Texans in day two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft has fallen the direction in a positive manner for the Houston Texans entering day two. The Texans will now enter the draft with the 40th overall selection in the second round with plenty of prospects to help their roster.

Starting on the offensive side of the football, who could help the Texans? We take a look.

Here is a list of the player the Texans should be targeting with their selections on day two of the NFL draft.

Ten offensive players for the Texans in Day Two

RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Two times was a Unanimous All-American and Doak Walker Award winner. Stud ball carrier. Started all three years for the run-heavy Wisconsin offense. Succeeded even when other teams knew he was getting the ball. Can hit a home run whenever he gets the ball. Might be an issue with catching the ball as he didn't get it thrown to him a lot. Durability might scare some as he handled the load for three straight years. He would fit seamlessly with the Texans already built offensive line and how the team has used backs in the past. Likely would need to be picked at 40 if he makes it there.

RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Probably the best player on the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. For sure the most consistent. Played some of the toughest defenses of any running back and succeeded at almost every turn. Reliable as a three-year starter for Ohio State. Trusted in big moments. Didn't get hurt. Can catch well, but has had a drop here or there and a fumble or two that are dings on his resume. Capable of playing on all three downs. Has room to improve from average to good on some basic technique stuff. Ready to contribute from day one. Less of a hammer than someone like Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin but he found the holes in important moments. Likely would need to be picked 40 if he makes it there.

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

A do-it-all running back from Georgia. Stop me if you have heard that before. Not quite as dynamic as Todd Gurley or Nick Chubb. More dynamic than Sony Michel. He can catch the ball really well. Not a lot of tread on the tire but still got hurt despite not carrying the full load. Dynamic skills though and makes the most of his opportunities. He can take this thing to the house with ease. He needs to do more after the first guy misses him. Plenty believed he was the best running back in the draft.

RB Zack Moss, Utah

A three-year starter with some durability concerns. Had a knee injury and ankle injury as a junior and a shoulder injury that he played through with injections as a senior. Was the key to Utah's offense humming with a big drop off when he wasn't on the field. Vision and competitiveness have him succeeding between the tackles. Not easy to tackle but easier to catch once he gets by you. Workload and injury history combined will scare some off. Success in Pac-12 isn't as impressive as SEC or Big Ten success. Still one of the more talented players in the conference last season. A nice candidate if there is a trade back and maybe in the third round if there is no moving around.

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Considering the buzz in the draft process would be pretty shocking he is available at 40. Mims looks like a create-a-player and tested like one at the combine. He is fast and long and can jump. Sometimes his instincts don't match his skills as he allows defenders to get near him and disrupt his catch. Started three years for the Bears where he played in a less challenging scheme than most. Senior Bowl was big for him in showcasing he can run all the routes. He has a chance to be a top wideout talent from this draft despite being picked behind a handful of his fellow draftees at the position. Think about how D.K. Metcalf was better than a few of the guys drafted in front of him.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

A four-year contributor and full-time starter for two seasons to go along with being team captain for the Trojans. Special teams standout on his resume as well. A few injuries on his chart but nothing too serious to really scare teams away. Not really fast but fast enough to win. Big and physical which shows up in the way he attacks the catches and the defenders. Gets a little too handsy sometimes which brings out the laundry. Hard to tackle but not going to destroy opponents with yards after the catch. Possession receiver in a true sense. A nice pick in a trade back or an absolute steal if he is there in the third round.

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

A former top-20 high school prospect who played as a true freshman and then started 30 straight games for the Clemson Tigers. Solid player but not even the best wideout on his team. Demolished weaker competition and was shut down by Ohio State in the playoff semifinal. Contributed and competed a little better against LSU in the national title game. Still growing as a prospect and didn't play as much as other pass catchers because the team was dominant and stopped throwing to him. He can go up and get any ball and rarely will lose the jumping game. He could always be in a fight for the ball with the inability to fully separate against the defense. People will think DeAndre Hopkins but he isn't as gifted overall. He is, however, a player who might be ok early and much better a couple of years into his career.

WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

An impressive combination of size, speed, and athleticism. Pretty much a three-year starter for the Irish where he racked up ok stats until exploding his senior season for double-digit scores. He has to grow into his opportunity as he lacks polish on basics. Some see him profiling a little closer to a tight end than a big wideout. Played four seasons of special teams where he can help as he grows into his offensive role whatever that ultimately may be. Demolished inferior competition but struggled on occasion against good defenses. It would be a nice addition in the third round especially if the team added another third-round pick somehow.

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

A four-year starter for the Gamecocks where he was consistently solid. He has a lot of traits to like with his size/length combination. Tough on the field and not afraid to be physical. Will make a great catch and blow an easy one. Has to be consistent with his hands to be a reliable player. Played well in big games more often than not. He isn't great at one thing but also isn't hugely bad at anything either. This would be a reach at 40 but should be available at 90 or if the team adds another pick in the third.

