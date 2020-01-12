Ten Texans to Watch in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are heading to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Texans are on the doorstep for their first-ever trip to the AFC Championship game if they can find a way out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win.

Deshaun Watson makes the Texans run, and his play will dictate plenty of what the scoreboard says when the game is said and done.

Outside of Watson, there are ten Texans who need big games against the Chiefs to help their cause for a win.

Will Fuller - Deemed clear to play on Sunday, the Texans offense runs that much better with him in the game. In the first matchup in week six, Fuller dropped two possibly three touchdowns passes from Deshaun Watson. Fuller gives the Chiefs secondary something to think about when he is on the field. Duke Johnson - Against the Bills in the Wild Card game, Johnson averaged 11.3 yards a touch during the game. He also averaged 12.7 yards a carry on the ground. Johnson needs the football in his hands because good things happen when he touches it. Mike Adams - No Jahleel Addae or Tashaun Gipson, the Texans will turn to the veteran Mike Adams to take some snaps on Sunday. He will team with Justin Reid as their safeties to slow the Chiefs. In base defense, it will be up to him to help slow Travis Kelce and, more importantly, keep the top on the defense with the Chiefs' offensive speed. Whitney Mercilus - The presence of JJ Watt opens up things for others upfront, and last week Whitney Mercilus woke up in the second half. Able to generate a pass rush, he will need to be a presence in the run game that will be needed with the Chiefs' ability to get to the edge. Lonnie Johnson, Jr. - The Texans showed a little in their week six game matchup up the talented rookie in Lonnie Johnson, Jr. was sent to slow tight end Travis Kelce. Johnson is one, if not the only, player on the roster able to stay with Kelce due to sheer size and strength. With no Addae, Romeo Crennel has Johnson in his tool kit to use to switch up looks against the Chiefs. Gareon Conley - The Texans have slowly turned over the cornerback spot that Johnathan Joseph once had locked down to Gareon Conley. Conley has plenty of experience against the Chiefs, and he will be needed to slow Tyreek Hill when Roby is not matched up against him. Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and De'Anthony Thomas can also pose problems, and Conley will be needed to slow them also. Bradley Roby - The last matchup Roby left in the second quarter after injuring his hamstring. Now, healthy and ready to go, he will be tasked with slowing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Roby has been the defenses, top cornerbacks. This season, Roby has held receivers to a 60.3% catch rate, and the longest reception he has given up all season is 30 yards. DeAndre Hopkins - Last week Hopkins did not catch his first pass until 10 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. That can not happen again. Hopkins needs to ball early and often against the Chiefs. When fed the football, the Texans offense started moving, and he provided the most explosive play of the game with a 41-yard reception. Chris Clark - Dealing with a concussion from last week, the Texans had Chris Clark in the protocol the entire week. Clark struggled in posts last week against stunts up front, and it forced Deshaun Watson to move from the pocket. With the pass rush of Frank Clark and Terrell Suggs, Clark will need to step up to plate and protect Watson at all costs. J.J. Watt - He makes a difference, and it showed last week against the Bills. When Watt was in the lineup, the Texans' pressure rate was 31.4% compared to 14.3% when he was on the sideline. As for the running game, Watt helped the Texans defense limit the Bills offense to 41. Yards per play on the ground and 4.0 yards per play through the air. When off the field? The Bills put up 7.2 yards per play per rush and 7.9 yards per pass. Will Fuller Duke Johnson Mike Adams Whitney Mercilus Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Gareon Conley Bradley Roby DeAndre Hopkins Chris Clark J.J. Watt

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here