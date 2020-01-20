Ten Things to Know on Texans Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

The Houston Texans will move Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator for the 2020 season, which will mark the third different coordinator under Bill O'Brien since 2014. Weaver has been with the Texans since 2016 as the defensive line coach, and now he is set to run the defense this coming season.

Weaver has no previous experience as a defensive coordinator, but he will have Romeo Crennel inside the building to lean on throughout the season.

Here are ten things to know about the Texans' new defensive coordinator.

Ten Things To Know About Anthony Weaver

Born in Killeen, Texas, Weaver played his high school football at Saratoga Springs High School in New York. Played both football and basketball and received the National Football Foundation scholar-athlete award. Weaver is from Irish-Samoan decent. Both of his parents served in the Army. His father Ralph retired as a sergeant major. Weaver's parents drove to 44 of 47 college games at Notre Dame in a Chrysler Windstar minivan. The only games they missed were due to Weaver's grandmother passing away. Weaver played his college football at the University of Notre Dame and was the Notre Dame Team MVP in 2001. Was one of four captains in 2001. Started four straight seasons on the defensive line for the Irish. Was drafted in the second round out of Notre Dame by the Baltimore Ravens in 2002. He played seven seasons in the NFL and played four seasons with the Ravens before finishing up with the Houston Texans for the final three. He started his coaching career under Urban Meyer at the University of Florida as a defensive graduate assistant. Weaver followed Dan McCarney to North Texas as the linebacker coach for the Mean Green in 2011. His NFL coaching career, he has coached under Rex Ryan with the New York Jets, Doug Marrone with the Buffalo Bills, and Mike Pettine with the Cleveland Browns. Rex Ryan was Weaver's defensive line coach with the Ravens when he was drafted in 2002. As the defensive line coach for the Bills in 2013, Weaver's group had 47 of the team's 57 sacks. The Bills were the only team to have three players that season with double-digit sacks, and all of them were on the defensive line. Mario Williams (13.0), Kyle Williams (10.5), and Jerry Hughes (10.0) all worked with Weaver on the defensive line. Marcell Dareus had a career-best 7.5 sacks with the group also. After Mike Vrabel was promoted to defensive coordinator, Weaver took over coaching Jadeveon Clowney as his position coach in 2016. He helped Clowney notch his first every Pro Bowl selection with personal bests that year in tackles (52), sacks (6.), and tackles for loss (16) and quarterback hits (17). Weaver has been instrumental in helping develop D.J. Reader, Brandon Dunn, Angelo Blackson.

