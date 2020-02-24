State of The Texans
Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Cornerbacks

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are set to embark on a week of getting a closer look at over 300 NFL draft prospects for the 2020 season. With the Texans' needs clear, the cornerback position group should be one the front office should be paying attention to. 

Here are a few names of interest for the Texans heading to the 2020 NFL Combine. 

Texans Combine Focus: Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Pass Rush

Cornerbacks for the Texans at the 2020 Combine

  • Lamar Jackson, Nebraska: In 2019 season, earning second-team All-Big Ten and Nebraska Defensive MVP honors after recording 40 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
  • C.J. Henderson, Florida: Was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019 as he led the team with 11 pass breakups and missed three games due to an ankle injury.
  • Damon Arnette, Ohio State: Second-team All-Big Ten selection with 35 tackles, one for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups in 13 starts.
  • Stanford Samuels III, Florida State: He was an honorable mention All-ACC pick as a junior, starting 12 games posting 60 tackles, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups.
  • Kristian Fulton, LSU: Started all 15 games and posting 38 stops, one for loss, an interception, and a team-high 14 pass breakups for the National Champion Tigers.
  • Jeff Gladney TCU: First-team All-Big XII after posting 31 tackles, 1.5 for loss, an interception, and a conference-high 14 pass breakups in 12 starts.

