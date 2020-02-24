Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Pass Rushers

The Houston Texans enter the 2020 season with the worst kept secret in the NFL, they need pass-rushing help for the defense. In 2019, the Texans' pass rush was non-existant after a trade of Jadeveon Clowney and injury to J.J. Watt.

The Texans have options on how they want to address the pass rush next season. They can add to their edge rush or they could find an interior presence to help pus the pocket better next season.

Here is an early list of pass rushers at the NFL Combine that could help the Texans.

Pass Rushers for the Texans at the 2020 Combine

Bradlee Anae , Utah- He lead the Utes with 14 tackles for loss among his 41 total stops in 14 starts, 13 of which were sacks. Named three-time All-American after his 2019 season.

, Utah- He lead the Utes with 14 tackles for loss among his 41 total stops in 14 starts, 13 of which were sacks. Named three-time All-American after his 2019 season. Jonathan Greenard , Florida- He was a first-team All-SEC selection after leading the Gators with 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 12 starts, while also posting 52 total tackles, an interception, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles.

, Florida- He was a first-team All-SEC selection after leading the Gators with 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 12 starts, while also posting 52 total tackles, an interception, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Kenny Willekes , Michigan State- Lead the Spartans with 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks among his 78 total stops.

, Michigan State- Lead the Spartans with 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks among his 78 total stops. Jabari Zuniga , Florida- Struggled to stay healthy in 2019 with a high ankle sprain, 18.5 career sacks in four seasons.

, Florida- Struggled to stay healthy in 2019 with a high ankle sprain, 18.5 career sacks in four seasons. Curtis Weaver , Boise State- Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Weaver led Boise State and finished among the national leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

, Boise State- Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Weaver led Boise State and finished among the national leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. Trevis Gipson, Tulsa- Lead Tulsa with 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks among his 49 total stops.

