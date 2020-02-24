Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Running Backs

The Houston Texans head into the 2020 season without a clear cut bell vow at the running back position. With Duke Johnson a clear playmaker for the offense, the Texans would be wise to look for a young running back to pair with him.

Here are some names that could potentially fit with the Texans.

Running Backs for the Texans at the 2020 Combine

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU: Rushed for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries while averaging 6.6 yards a carry as a junior, starting 14 of 15 games en route to the National Championship.

LSU: Rushed for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries while averaging 6.6 yards a carry as a junior, starting 14 of 15 games en route to the National Championship. Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State: Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 while ranking in the top ten in the nation with 1,480 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Appalachian State: Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 while ranking in the top ten in the nation with 1,480 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Cam Akers, Florida State: Lead the Seminoles with 1,144 rushing yards on 231 carries (5.0 ypc) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 225 yards (7.5 per) and four touchdowns.

Florida State: Lead the Seminoles with 1,144 rushing yards on 231 carries (5.0 ypc) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 225 yards (7.5 per) and four touchdowns. JK Dobbins, Ohio State: Dobbins was one of three FBS backs with 2,000 rushing yards on the year and rushed for 21 touchdowns.

Ohio State: Dobbins was one of three FBS backs with 2,000 rushing yards on the year and rushed for 21 touchdowns. A.J. Dillon, Boston College: Dillon was among the top in the nation in carries (318), yards (1,685), and 14 touchdowns in 12 starts (13 receptions, 195 yards, 15.0 average, one touchdown).

