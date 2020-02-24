State of The Texans
Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Wide Receivers

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans need to find an answer for the up and down health of Will Fuller. The offense struggled without him in the lineup but with his up and down health, the Texans need to find a backup plan that can help. 

Finding a speed receiver that is similar to Fuller's skill set is a primary goal for the Texans. Here are some options at the wide receiver that are at the NFL Combine. 

Texans Combine Focus: Cornerbacks | Pass Rush | Running Backs 

Wide Receivers for the Texans at the 2020 Combine

  • John Hightower, Boise State- Led the Broncos in receiving yards (51-953-18.5, eight touchdowns while also contributing to the run game with 16 rushes for 154 yards and was the team's primary kick returner.
  • Quartney Davis, Texas A&M- Played in 11 games in 2019 (54 receptions, 616 yards, 11.4 yards per reception, four touchdowns.
  • K.J. Hamler, Penn State- Hamler in 2019 caught 56 passes for 904 yards while averaging 16.1 yards per catch with eight touchdowns.
  • Bryan Edwards, South Carolina- Edwards was named second-team All-SEC in 2019 after leading South Carolina with 71 receptions for 816 yards (11.5 per) and six touchdowns.
  • Collin Johnson, Texas- Caught 38 receptions, 559 yards, 14.7 average, three touchdowns but was limited most of the season with a hamstring injury. 

