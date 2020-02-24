State of The Texans
Texans A.J. McCarron Cuts it Loose on Mardi Gras

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback A.J. McCarron was taking part in Mardi Gras and was throwing beads to parade-goers. McCarron who is seen on the back of the float is throwing footballs to fans and he cuts it loose to a recording fan.  

Needless to say, McCarron hits his target. 

Set to be a free agent when the new league year starts, McCarron was the Texans backup quarterback for the 2019 season. 

Starting the final game of the season, McCarron threw for 225 yards and completed 56.8% of his passes with one interception. With not taking a significant snap since 2015, McCarron was able to keep a patchwork Texans offense competing with a Tennessee Titans team in week 17 of the season. 

