Texans add James Madison tight end, Dylan Stapleton

The Houston Texans will be signing James Madison tight end Dylan Stapleton to a rookie free agent contract. Stapleton is part of a small free-agent class that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting his career at Slippery Rock, Stapleton transferred to James Madison before the 2018 season. He played in all 13 games making eight starts at tight end for the Dukes . He was able to catch 19 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

His best season came in 2019 when he started all 16 games catching 35 passes for 426 yards and one touchdown. He was named Second Team All-CAA tight end and VaSID First Team All-State.

Stapleton arrives to a packed tight end group with Darren Fells, Jordan Akins, Jordan Thomas, and Kahale Warring.

