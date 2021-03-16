Texans Add True Cover LB In Kevin Pierre-Louis: Analysis

Another linebacker specializing in pass coverage is headed to the Houston Texans

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans transition from 3-4 defense to a 4-3 will provide a need for a player who can play the outside. Although the Texans have Zach Cunningham, it never hurts to provide unlimited coverage.

Perhaps that's Nick Caserio's plan with his recent signing.

The Texans are signing linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract according to league sources that were later confirmed by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The deal is expected to have a maximum value of $8 million and an average salary of $4 million per season.

Pierre-Louis had a breakout year as a member of the Washington Football Team. As the team's primary cover linebacker, he started in 11 games, recording 56 tackles, a sack, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Originally drafted out of Boston College by the Seattle Seahawks, Pierre-Louis has played in both a 4-3 and 3-4 system. Last season, he thrived in Jack Del Rio's 4-3 approach.

The Texans now have a great problem on their hands at the linebacker role. Cunningham will command one spot while more than likely Christian Kirksey will start in the middle. The former Green Bay Packers linebacker signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million earlier this month. Pierre-Louis likely will be a starter in sub-packages and play a majority on the weak side opposite Cunningham.

A resurgence for Pierre-Louis could be exactly what the Texans need. Lovie Smith's Tampa 2 system could be one that thrives for the veteran linebacker moving into 2021.

