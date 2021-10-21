Texans Add Veteran Interior Pass Rusher: NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium.

OCT 21 - PASS RUSH COME TO H-TOWN Veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou is signing with the Houston Texans' practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Ankou visited the Texans on Thursday.

The Texans are playing without defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson due to a back injury as he's dealing with a painful herniated disk that has prevented him from practicing, according to sources.

Ankou was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad before being released.

He worked out for the Texans earlier this season.

Ankou, 31, a former Texans undrafted free agent from UCLA, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the Texans last year in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.



He has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

He has 31 career tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

OCT 21 DB, DE WORKOUTS The Texans are working out veteran cornerback Brian Poole on Thursday along with pass rusher Chris Smith, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Poole worked out for the New England Patriots, Texans general manager Nick Caserio's former team on Wednesday.

Poole, 29, most recently played for the New Orleans Saints.

He has previous stints with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

In 2020, Poole had 44 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Jets. He dealt with a shoulder injury while playing for the Jets.

Poole (5-foot-10, 211 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent from Florida.

The Texans are also working out former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Chris Smith, per Rosenhaus.

Smith, 29, is a 6-foot-1, 266-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round draft pick from Arkansas who has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith had a career-high three sacks and 26 tackles in 2017 with the Bengals and 21 tackles.

He has 68 career tackles and 8 1/2 career sacks.

OCT 20 ROSS RETURNS Houston Texans backup defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is returning to practice from the reserve-COVID-19 list after missing the past three games with the illness.

"Ross is back," Texans coach David Culley said Wednesday.

Blacklock tested positive for COVID prior to a road game against the Buffalo Bills.

A second-round draft pick from Texas Christian University last year, Blacklock had a sack and forced fumble against the Carolina Panthers.

The Missouri City native and Elkins graduate has five tackles and two quarterback hits in three games played this season.

OCT 19 MOVES The Houston Texans signed former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans officially terminated defensive end Whitney Mercilus and kick returner Andre Roberts' contracts.

Strachan last played in The Spring League. He has also played in the XFL.

Strachan had 267 career tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions in college as a third-team All-ACC selection before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

OCT 19: RB DEALS The Rams have signed former Texans running back Buddy Howell to their active roster, according to a league source. Meanwhile, another former Texans back, Lamar Miller, is signing on with the Saints practice squad. And vet linebacker Joe Thomas, just released by Houston this weekend, has signed with the Ravens practice squad, per sources.

OCT 18 TRYOUTS The Houston Texans are working out interior offensive linemen Earl Watford and Harry Crider, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Watford, 31, is a former Arizona Cardinals third-round draft pick from James Madison University.

He has played in 71 career games with 25 career starts, including stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. Watford was cut by Tampa Bay from its injured reserve list on Sept. 14.

Crider, 22, went undrafted out of Indiana and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was with their practice squad as a rookie last year.

Crider (6-foot-4, 311 pounds) was a member of the Denver Broncos' practice squad until being released this month.

Meanwhile, Texans offensive linemen Lane Taylor and Cole Toner have reverted back to the practice squad.

OCT 18 MCKINNEY TO NY? The New York Giants expected to sign former Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney to their practice squad, and then to their active roster, TexansDaily.com has confirmed.

In the spring, the Texans traded the former Pro Bowl linebacker to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for edge defender Shaq Lawson. The two teams switched late-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft; The Texans got a sixth-rounder pick and give a seventh-rounder.

The deal ... didn't really work out for anybody. And now McKinney will try to work out in New York.

OCT 17: WHO’S IN AT INDY? Today’s Texans inactives: Deshaun Watson, Brevin Jordan, Danny Amendola, Scottie Phillips, Davion Davis, Charles Omenihu, Justin Britt, Jimmy Moreland.

And for the Colts in the noon start at Indy, their inactives: Jacob Eason, Mike Stachan, Jordan Wilkins, Andrew Sendejo, Kemoko Turay, Chris Williams, Braden Smith

OCT 16 MOVES The Texans officially placed Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve two days after he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL ligament in his left thumb.

The Texans activated rookie wide receiver Nico Collins, a third-round draft pick from Michigan, to the active roster from injured reserve-designated for return. Collins has recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns and returned to practice this week.

With center Justin Britt out with a knee injury that has included swelling since the loss to the New England Patriots and Justin McCray replacing him as the starting center against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, the Texans elevated offensive guard Lane Taylor and center-guard Cole Toner from the practice squad to provide depth on the interior offensive line.

The Texans officially signed backup quarterback Jeff Driskel to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The Texans cut veteran linebacker Joe Thomas to create another roster spot.

OCT 13 SIGNING The Houston Texans have signed former New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to their practice squad following a successful tryout.

Dwumfour, a former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, worked out for the Texans on Tuesday along with former Texans defensive tackle Auzoya Alufohai, Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier and defensive backs Luther Kirk, Chris Milton and Josh Jones.

Dwumfour transferred from Michigan and recorded 59 career tackles in college with 3 1/2 sacks, 8 1/2 tackles for losses and one interception.

Dwumfour has been assigned the No. 98 jersey, which was previously worn by Alufohai.

Alufohai was released during the preseason after trying to crack one of the most crowded positions on the roster.

Alufohai has spent time on the Chicago Bears' practice squad earlier this season, but was released.

Alufohai (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent from Division II program West Georgia. Alufohai played against the Indianapolis Colts last season after being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, assisting one one tackle. He played in three games overall last season.

OCT 12: DT WORKOUT The Houston Texans worked out defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Alufohai wasn't immediately signed to a contract.

Alufohai was released during the preseason after trying to crack one of the most crowded positions on the roster.

Alufohai has spent time on the Chicago Bears' practice squad this season since being released by the Texans.

Alufohai (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent from Division II program West Georgia. Alufohai played against the Indianapolis Colts last season after being promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, assisting one one tackle. He played in three games overall last season.

OCT 11: TEXANS SIGN O-LINEMAN The Houston Texans signed center-guard Cole Toner to their practice squad, according to his agent, Joe Linta.

Toner was released by the Texans following training camp after signing a one-year contract during the offseason.

Toner played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season in Los Angeles, Toner played in 10 games with three starts last season. He was with the Chargers for the past two seasons. He was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in October.

Toner is a 2016 Cardinals fifth-round draft pick from Harvard who's also played for the Bengals and Patriots.

OCT 11: TEXANS TRYOUTS The Houston Texans are working out former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier and four other players, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Frazier is a former Cowboys sixth-round draft pick from Central Michigan. The 6-foot, 217-pounder has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. He has 73 career tackles and one forced fumble. He was a force on special teams during his time in Dallas, and also, off the field, an asset in the community.

The Texans are also working out defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and defensive backs Luther Kirk, Chris Milton and Josh Jones.

Jones (6-2, 220 pounds) is a former Green Bay Packers second-round draft pick from North Carolina State. He has 128 career tackles and one interception. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

Kirk (6-2, 195) is a former Cowboys undrafted free agent from Illinois State.

Milton (5-11, 190) is a former Indianapolis Colts undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech who has also played for the New York Giants and Cowboys and has 35 career tackles.

Dwumfour is a former New York Jets undrafted free agent from Rutgers. He transferred from Michigan and recorded 59 career tackles in college with 3 1/2 sacks, 8 1/2 tackles for losses and one interception.

OCT. 6 WR IN The Houston Texans are signing undrafted rookie wide receiver Damon Hazelton to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Hazelton was originally signed by the Texans in May and then released by them in August when the team signed running back Darius Jackson. Hazelton subsequently signed with the Green Bay Packers in August.

Hazelton (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) played at Missouri, catching 30 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown.

A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, Hazelton was an honorable-mention All-ACC selection for the Hokies with eight touchdowns in 2019 on 31 receptions for 527 yards.

He had 51 receptions for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.

OCT. 5 MORE MOVES The Houston Texans signed offensive linemen Jordan Steckler and Jake Eldrenkamp to their practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans are working out three wide receivers: Omar Bayless, Damon Hazelton and Matthew Sexton.

They are signing wide receiver Davion Davis off of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, per a league source.

The Texans lost two offensive linemen off of the practice squad as Ryan McCollum joined the Detroit Lions active roster and Hjalte Froholdt signed with the Browns active roster.

Steckler was with the Texans during the preseason and offseason before being released and signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

He went undrafted out of Northern Illinois and signed with the New Orleans Saints and spent time on the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Eldrenkamp worked out for the Texans earlier this season.

Eldrenkamp is an offensive guard who went undrafted out of Washington. He has also played for the Browns and Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

OCT. 5 EX TEXANS HEAD TO SAINTS Two former Houston Texans running backs, Lamar Miller and Duke Johnson, are set to work out for the New Orleans Saints. Both also worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on September 20th.

Miller last played for the Texans in 2018 when he notched 973 rushing yards and his sole Pro Bowl appearance. Johnson was known for his dual-threat capabilities but recorded just 484 yards from scrimmage in 2020.

Meanwhile, kicker Joey Slye, who played for the Texans from Weeks 1-3 this season while Ka'imi Fairbairn was recovering from an injury, has signed for the 49ers in relief of the injured Robbie Gould.

OCT. 5 TEXANS NAB WR FROM BROWNS - The Houston Texans have signed former Sam Houston State All-American wide receiver Davion Davis off of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Davis (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) caught 52 passes for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He had 76 catches for 1,206 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Davis joined the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent two years ago. He was signed to their practice squad then promoted to their active roster and appeared in two games.

He signed with the Browns in July and missed two games for a suspension before being reinstated, waived and then signed to their practice squad.

OCT 5 POACHED! The Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement to sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off of the Houston Texans' practice squad to their active roster, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Froholdt, 25, is a former New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick from Arkansas.

The 6-foot-5, 306-pounder was claimed off waivers by the Texans last year.

Froholdt is a native of Denmark.

Froholdt suffered a shoulder injury in 2019 and missed the entire season.

He has played in eight career regular season games.

Also, the Detroit Lions are signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from the Texans' practice squad today to their active roster, according to a league source.

The Spring native and Klein Oak graduate signed with the Texans after going undrafted following a successful run with the Aggies.

A former all-district selection, McCollum played in 43 games for the Aggies with 24 career starts.

He was an offensive team captain for five games last season.

McCollum received a $25,000 signing bonus from the Texans and signed a contract that included $125,000 total guaranteed after the draft.

SEPT 30: WORKOUTS The Houston Texans are working out four players on Friday, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

That includes defensive tackle Eli Ankou, defensive backs Ken Webster and Dayan Lake and linebacker Sutton Smith.

Ankou, 31, a former Texans undrafted free agent from UCLA, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys from the Texans last year in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

He has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

He has 31 career tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

Webster, 25, has played for the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and San Franciscoc 9ers since being drafted in the seventh round in 2019 by the Patriots out of Mississippi.

Lake has played for the Los Angeles Rams and Patriots since going undrafted out of BYU.

Smith has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints and is a former Steelers sixth-round draft pick from Northern Illinois. He was a consensus All-American in college, leading the nation with 14 sacks, 29 1/2 tackles for losses and 73 quarterback pressures as a sophomore.

SEPT 30: SLYE OUT, FAIRBAIRN IN The Texans are feeling extremely confident in kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's recovery from a leg injury, officially cutting kicker Joey Slye on Thursday afternoon.

Fairbairn has been designated for return from injured reserve after missing the first three games of the regular season and is slated to return Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

Slye missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal in a road loss to the Cleveland Browns, then Slye missed an extra point that could have tied the game against the Carolina Panthers. Slye later made a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of a 24-9 loss.

Slye made 4 of 5 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points during his tenure with the Texans.

SEPT 23: 2 MOVES The Texans officially elevated veteran wide receiver and special-teams standout Chris Moore and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to the active roster.

Moore joined the Texans this offseason to play for former Baltimore Ravens receivers coach, passing game coordinator and assistant head coach David Culley. Driskel is slated to back up rookie starter Davis Mills with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve for roughly a month with a Grade 2 strained hamstring.

The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to the active roster from the practice squad. Slye is the replacement for injured kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn who is on injured reserve with a groin injury. Slye missed a field goal try against the Browns wide left, but made three field goals against the Jaguars and has converted all of his extra points with 10 touchbacks on 12 kickoffs.

SEPT 20: TEXANS TO SAN FRAN Two former Houston Texans running backs are visiting the west coast.

Sunday seemed to be plagued with injuries across the league, and the San Francisco 49ers were no exception. With Raheem Mostert already sidelined, Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty were all beaten up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In response, both Duke Johnson and Lamar Miller are heading to the 49ers for visits.

Johnson spent two seasons with the Texans rushing for 645 yards and three touchdowns. Miller on the other hand was a fixture of Bill O'Brien's starting lineup for three seasons until a preseason injury in 2019 all but ended his time with the Texans. He finished his time in Houston with 2,934 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, and one Pro Bowl appearance.

SEPT 19: SITTING The Texans’ inactives for today’s noon kickoff at Cleveland: Anthony Miller, Jon Greenard, DeMarcus Walker, Brevin Jordan, Jimmy Moreland, Scottie Phillips, Deshaun Watson

SEPT 18 TEXANS MOVES FOR BROWNS - CLEVELAND -- The Texans officially elevated kicker Joey Slye and tight end Antony Auclair to the active roster from the practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Slye made all three field goals and four extra points against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the replacement for Ka’imi Fairbairn, who's on injured reserve for at least three weeks with a pulled groin.

Slye also had eight touchbacks against Jacksonville during a 37-21 win.

Slye was 25 of 32 on field goals and 31 of 35 on extra points in 2019. He was short by a few inches on an 65-yard field goal try last season in a loss to the New Orleans Saints and short on a 67-yard attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was cut by Carolina this year as they traded for Ryan Santoso.

Auclair earned a Super Bowl ring last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, he provides a strong blocking presence.

The native of Canada has 10 career receptions for 84 yards.

He was used in 13 personnel (three tight ends) against the Jaguars. - Aaron Wilson

SEPT 15: CB CHANGE The Texans on Wednesday signed former Philadelphia Eagles safety Grayland Arnold to their practice squad and cut cornerback Antonio Phillips, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Arnold was recently released from the Eagles' practice squad.

He has played safety and nickel corner.

As a rookie, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor played in six games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

A native of Beaumont, Arnold (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), was a two-time all-state basketball player and an all-state cornerback and an all-district quarterback and wide receiver at Kountze High School.

At Baylor, he had six interceptions in 2019 to rank second in the Big 12 Conference and returned one punt for a touchdown. He was named second-team All-Big 12. He declared early for the draft after that season, finishing his career with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 7 1/2 tackles for losses.

Arnold's sister, Gabriell Mattox, played basketball at Texas.

A former Cincinnati Bengals player, Phillips went undrafted out of Ball State after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 193-pound St. Louis native recorded 137 career tackles, eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

Phillips' cousin is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden.

SEPT 14: FORMER EAGLES DB HEADS TO H-TOWN: The Texans are signing former Philadelphia Eagles safety Grayland Arnold to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Arnold was recently released from the Eagles' practice squad. He has played safety and nickel corner.

As a rookie, the former undrafted free agent from Baylor played in six games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

A native of Beaumont, Arnold (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), was a two-time all-state basketball player and an all-state cornerback and an all-district quarterback and wide receiver at Kountze High School.

At Baylor, he had six interceptions in 2019 to rank second in the Big 12 Conference and returned one punt for a touchdown. He was named second-team All-Big 12. He declared early for the draft after that season, finishing his career with 107 tackles, seven interceptions and 7 1/2 tackles for losses.

Arnold's sister, Gabriell Mattox, played basketball at Texas.

SEPT. 13: POST-WIN WORKOUTS In the wake of their season-opening win over the Jaguars, Houston worked out former Colts' receiver Donte Moncrief Monday afternoon. The Texans signed Moncrief last offseason, but cut him early in training camp with a non-football injury designation. The team also worked out defensive back Grayland Arnold, offensive guard Jake Eldrenkamp, linebacker Sharif Finch and defensive end Jason Stowbridge.

SEPT 11: KICKER UP Aaron Wilson notes a coming move, writing: “The Texans will officially elevate kicker Joey Slye today from their practice squad with Ka'imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. Slye has had a good week of practice, displaying a lot of of leg strength while getting in sync with long snapper Jon Weeks and holder Cameron Johnston.”

SEPT 8: SAINTS ADD TEXANS TOP CB The Texans are trading cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints, a source tells TexansDaily. The deal is expected to be finalized later this afternoon.

Roby, who signed a three-year extension in 2020, was suspended for Week 1 due to a PED violation last season that required him to miss six total games. He missed five last season, along with former Texans and current Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller..

Roby was the Texans' top corner and is regularly assigned to cover opponents' most dangerous wide receivers. Roby intercepted one pass last season and was usually assigned to opponents’ top receivers. He defended seven passes.

The details of the trade have not be finalized as of this time.

SEPT 7: WOODLANDS NATIVE WORKS OUT FOR HOME TEAM The Texans worked out veteran wide receiver and The Woodlands graduate Danny Amendola on Tuesday, a league source tells TexansDaily.com.

Amendola, 35, is a former New England Patriots standout who has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a former Patriots executive and receivers coach.

Amendola played last season for the Detroit Lions. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and then-St. Louis Rams after going undrafted out of Texas Tech.

Amendola played last season under a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He had 46 catches for 602 yards and no scores in Detriot.

He caught 62 passes for 678 yards and one touchdown in 2019 with the Lions.

For his career, Amendola has 593 catches for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Amendola had 1,045 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year of high school as The Woodlands lost to North Shore in the state championship.

At Texas Tech, he had 204 career receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns.

SEPT 7: KICKER ADDED AS INSURANCE The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to their practice squad as insurance in case regular kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's minor leg muscle sidelines him for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fairbairn is currently expected to play Sunday, barring a setback.

Slye tried out for the Texans on Monday along with kicker Michael Badgley.

Slye played at Virginia Tech and has made 54 of 68 career field goals in the NFL, a 79.4 percentage with the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans waived cornerback Cornell Armstrong with an injury settlement.

SEPT 7: TWO MORE TRYOUTS -The Texans worked out veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc and defensive end Isaiah Mack, according to league sources told to Texans Daily.

LeBlanc, 27, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic who has also played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. LeBlanc has 118 career tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks with one defensive touchdown.

Mack is a 6-foot-1, 299-pound former Tennessee Titans undrafted free agent from Tennessee-Chattanooga. He has also played for the Denver Broncos and Patriots.

Mack, 25, has 11 career tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery.

SEPT 2 TRYOUTS The Texans are working out six players, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

That group includes running back Ryquell Armstead, a former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth round draft pick, linebackers Shilique Calhoun, a former Oakland Raiders third round draft pick, Josh Watson, a former Denver Broncos player.

They also worked out wide receivers Rico Gafford (Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills), Trey Quinn (Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars), a former Mr. Irrelevant, and Javon Wims, a former Chicago Bears seventh round draft pick from Georgia who had 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns last season.

SEPT. 1: TEXANS BUILDING PRACTICE SQUAD: The Texans signed veteran offensive guard Lane Taylor to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Taylor tore his anterior cruciate ligament last season while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

He began training camp on the active-physically unable to perform list and was waived Tuesday with a failed physical designation.

Playing for Texans offensive line coach James Campen for part of his tenure in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, Taylor has played in 79 regular-season games and seven playoff games with 53 starts.

Taylor played left guard, right guard and left tackle for the Packers. He was an opening-game starter from 2016 to 2022 and allowed just 14 sacks in his first eight seasons.

The Texans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips to their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Phillips went undrafted after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure, but is healthy now.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound St. Louis native recorded 137 career tackles, eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups. Phillips' cousin is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden.

The Texans signed fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps where he served as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry has provided a physical presence as a lead blocker at the fullback position.



“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

The Texans signed defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.Rivers sought familiarity and scheme fit during free agency, and his connections drew him to the Texans.



Signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.35 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, Rivers recorded a school-record 41 career sacks as an All-American at Youngstown State along with 55 ½ tackles for losses, 47 quarterback hurries and 119 solo tackles.

The Texans have signed former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Carter intercepted a pass during the preseason.

Carter (6-0, 191 pounds) had 43 tackles as a senior with one forced fumble and one interception.Carter went undrafted last year and wasn't signed by an NFL team. He was hired as a graduate assistant by the Crimson Tide.Carter played in 50 games at Alabama with 23 starts.As a junior, he had 44 tackles and two interceptions and returned both of them for touchdowns.A former blue-chip recruit from Kentwood, La., Carter played in the Under Armour All-American game. He chose Alabama over scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Mississippi and Miami.

AUG. 31: OFFENSIVE LINEMEN CUT - The Texans have released offensive linemen Cole Toner and Hijalte Froholdt. Houston was Toner's fifth NFL team, while Froholdt has failed to hang on to a team despite being a former fourth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.

AUG 31: ERICKSON OUT - The Texans cut slot wide receiver/kick returner Alex Erickson, according to a league source.

Erickson, 28, is a 6-foot, 195-pound former Cincinnati Bengals special-teams standout who went undrafted out of Wisconsin. He caught 12 passes for 139 yards last season.

For his career, he has 93 receptions for 1,086 yards and one touchdown.

Erickson is an experienced returner with 135 punt returns for 1,074 yards and an 8.0 average and 108 kickoff returns for 2,672 yards and a 24.7 average. He caught a career-high 43 passes for 529 yards in 2019.

AUG 31: THREE DEFENSIVE NAMES NIXED - Four names on the defensive side of the football have been released, confirmed by sources told to Texans Daily.

The Texans are cutting veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Johnson was competing with DeMarcus Walker at one of the deepest positions on the roster for one of the final spots.

Johnson joined the Texans this offseason on a one-year, $1.3 million contract that included $400,000 guaranteed with a $100,000 signing bonus, a $300,000 base salary guarantee of his $1 million base salary and up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses ($11,764 per game) along with playtime incentive clauses that could net him another $600,000.Johnson was coming off his most productive season with the Minnesota Viking.

He started every game last season for the first time in his career and recorded a career-high 44 tackles as the replacement for Michael Pierce when he opted out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Two seasons ago, Johnson had a career-high 3 ½ sacks and five tackles for losses.

When reached by telephone after his release, Johnson said he was a caught a bit off guard at not making the team."

'I was a little surprised, actually very surprised by it," Johnson said. "I'm just going to keep working and doing what I've been doing and keep going."

On top of Johnson, Houston is also cutting safety Jonathan Owens. Owens is a speedy former undrafted free agent who spent time last season on the Texans' practice squad and active roster.

Owens, who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, is the boyfriend of Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles.

Houston has also cut cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman, according to a league source. The Texans recently acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in a trade for a seventh-round draft pick.

He's expected to join the practice squad.

Finally, the Texans have cut defensive end Derek Rivers, though it is expected that he too will return to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

Signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.35 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, Rivers recorded a school-record 41 career sacks as an All-American at Youngstown State along with 55 ½ tackles for losses, 47 quarterback hurries and 119 solo tackles.

AUG 31: VEASY FINISHED - The Texans are cutting wide receiver Jordan Veasy, according to his agent, Corey Williams.

A former undrafted free agent from Cal, Veasy has played for multiple teams. That includes stints with the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Veasy was signed to the Washington practice squad in 2019 after taking part in a workout with quarterback Colin Kaepernick that year.

Veasy is a big, athletic downfield target at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds.

Also ahead of the deadline: The Texans cut undrafted rookie offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, per a league source, and will sign him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

AUG 31: QUESSENBERRY CUT- The Texans are cutting fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry and are expected to sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps where he served as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry has provided a physical presence as a lead blocker at the fullback position.



“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

AUG 31: CAM CUT - The New England Patriots have cut quarterback Cam Newton, beginning the Mac Jones era. This will start the "Cam Newton as a backup" rumors all over the league, and in some cases, "can Cam be our starter," with teams like Houston. Mac Jones will be the first rookie to start for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993, and Jones' first opponent in his first career NFL start will be former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, now with the Miami Dolphins.

AUG 30: SEE YA SHYHEIM The Texans have cut former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter, according to a league source. Carter had an interception against the Dallas Cowboys, picking off quarterback Ben DiNucci. If Carter clears waivers, he's expected to join the Texans' practice squad.

Carter started his final season with the Crimson Tide at nickel cornerback. That season, he recorded 43 total tackles and one interception.

AUG 30: RASUL OUT The Houston Texans are cutting veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, despite acquiring him just hours ago via a one-year contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The former Philadelphia Eagles third-round draft pick from West Virginia has 180 tackles, five interceptions, 10 tackles for losses and 34 passes defensed in 60 career games and 29 starts

The New Jersey native led the Big 12 Conference and was named first-team all-league after tying for the lead nationally with eight interceptions.

Douglas (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

AUG 30: 3 'NAME' CUTS The Texans cut veteran running back and special-teams standout Buddy Howell, according to a league source authorized to speak publicly.

Howell had been signed this offseason $1.8 million deal that included a $1 million base salary, a $200,000 signing bonus and up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for a base value of $1.5 million plus not likely to be earned incentives. The Texans had signed Howell to a one-year deal rather than assign him a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

The Texans also cut offensive guard Danny Isidora and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Carson Green, according to sources.

The Texans cut former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo, according to a source. Izzo was acquired in a trade this offseason.

AUG 30: MCKINNEY CUT IN SOUTH BEACH: Former Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney has been released by the Miami Dolphins Monday evening, according to league sources. McKinney was traded this offseason in the deal that sent defensive end Shaq Lawson to Houston.

A second-round pick in 2015 NFL Draft, McKinney became a staple of Houston's 3-4 defense as the MIKE linebacker and leader. From 2016-2019, the former Mississippi State star recorded at least 95 tackles, along with one sack and one pass deflection for Romeo Crennel's defense.

Under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans believed it was best to move off McKinney due to the scheme change to a 4-3 set. Lawson, who best was used as a defensive end, was sent to Houston along with a 2021 sixth-round pick, while Miami accepted the Pro Bowl linebacker.

On Sunday, Houston traded Lawson to the Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection.