Texans agree to a three year deal with Bradley Roby

The Houston Texans and Bradley Roby have reached an agreement to keep him with the organization moving into the 2020 and beyond. The deal is worth three years and $36 million which will keep Roby with the Texans until the 2023 season.

Houston Fox 26s Mark Berman first reported the deal with Roby being verbally agreed upon and it was the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo who first reported that the Texans were working to complete a deal with Roby.

The Texans took a chance on Roby with a one-year deal worth $10 million during the 2019 off-season. Roby made a difference for the Texans defense and now the Texans want to keep the veteran cornerback in the fold heading into the 2020 season.

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. Missing portions of the season with a hamstring injury and being held out of the final game of the season.

The Texans now return Roby, Gareon Conley, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. as their top three cornerbacks for the upcoming season.

