Texans allow staff to work from home due to COVID-19 threat

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans along with the rest of the NFL have moved into preventative measures to ensure that staff, coaches, and players stay ahead of the COVID-19 situation. 

The Texans released the following statement regarding their plan for preventative measures for COVID-19. 

Given challenges posed by COVID-19 in Houston and throughout the global community, the Texans are implementing certain measures to do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus. All staff will have the ability to work from home. All decisions are being made in the best interest of the health, safety, and care of our Texans family and our community. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust policies and provide updates as necessary.

The NFL has already canceled their league meetings that were scheduled for the end of May. While teams have started to pull coaches and scouts from attending pro days across the United States. 

The NFL is set to start on March 18th with the new league year, teams are starting to conduct interviews with prospects using FaceTime and Skype instead of flying in prospects to their facilities. 

With the Texans taking preventative measures it will be worth monitoring how it affects the organization heading into the new league year. 

