State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans and John Pagano Part Ways Heading into 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have started their changes for the 2020 season and the coaching staff is set to start having changed. Outside linebacker coach John Pagano will no longer be with the staff heading into the 2020 season according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. 

Pagano has been the Texans senior defensive assistant and outside linebacker coach since the 2018 season. He has worked with the outside linebackers primarily Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett.

Arriving at the Texans after the exit of Mike Vrabel to the Tennessee Titans, there was a drop off in pass rush from that position group.

Arriving in 2018 after serving as the Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator, Pagano was instrumental in helping giving insight on helping landing Gareon Conley, Eddie Vanderdoes and Shalom Luani to the roster. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Sign Rick Leonard to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Karan Higdon, Jr. to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed running back Karan Higdon, Jr. to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Nate Hall to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans sign linebacker Nate Hall to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans Sign cornerback Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Chad Hansen to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver Chad Hansen to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Davin Bellamy to Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to a Reserve/Futures Contract.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans Top Team Needs Heading Into 2020

A closer look at the Houston Texans' most important team needs heading into the 2020 offseason.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Pulls Out of the Pro Bowl

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins opts not to participate in the Pro Bowl to get healthy while Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton takes his place.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast 4:35 Chiefs Crush the Texans Hopes Ending Their Season

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans crushing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Tytus Howard Nabs PFWA's All-Rookie Team Honors

Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard selected to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team.

Patrick D. Starr