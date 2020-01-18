Texans and John Pagano Part Ways Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans have started their changes for the 2020 season and the coaching staff is set to start having changed. Outside linebacker coach John Pagano will no longer be with the staff heading into the 2020 season according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Pagano has been the Texans senior defensive assistant and outside linebacker coach since the 2018 season. He has worked with the outside linebackers primarily Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett.

Arriving at the Texans after the exit of Mike Vrabel to the Tennessee Titans, there was a drop off in pass rush from that position group.

Arriving in 2018 after serving as the Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator, Pagano was instrumental in helping giving insight on helping landing Gareon Conley, Eddie Vanderdoes and Shalom Luani to the roster.

