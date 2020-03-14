Texans and Phillip Gaines agree to terms on a one-year deal

The Houston Texans and veteran cornerback Phillip Gaines have agreed to a one-year deal keeping him for the 2020 season. Gaines was signed early last season after the Texans moved on from cornerback Aaron Colvin after a week one loss against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Gaines appeared in six games for the Texans in 2019 before being lost for the season after suffering an ankle injury in loss to the Indianapolis Colts in late October.

Gaines had 11 total tackles and two passes defended for the Texans.

With the return of Gaines, the Texans continue to fill their depth on their roster focusing on special teams.

