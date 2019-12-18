Texans Angelo Blackson Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The NFL has named Houston Texans Angelo Blackson the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 24-21 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. This marks Houston’s fifth player of the week award this season, which is the most in a single season in franchise history.

Blackson blocked Titans K Ryan Succop’s 45-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter from the Texans’ 27-yard line. S A.J. Moore Jr. recovered it at the Texans’ 23-yard line, which prevented the Titans from scoring on their first offensive drive of the game. The block marked the first of Blackson’s NFL career and the first blocked field goal for Houston since Week 2 of the 2015 season at Carolina when DE Jared Crick blocked Panthers K Graham Gano’s 53-yard attempt.

Blackson, who helped Houston taking a lead in the race for the AFC South title, was one of two players to block a field goal attempt in the NFL in Week 15. He also recorded two tackles on defense against his former team after Tennessee drafted Blackson with the 100th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

This marks the 48th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history. It is also the 15th time Houston has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in team history and first since K Ka’imi Fairbairn in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

