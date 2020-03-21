State of The Texans
Texans announce a flurry of moves including the trade for David Johnson

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans announced their flurry of moves to open the new league year for 2020 including the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans officially released their moves a day after the Cardinals announced their end of the trade for Hopkins by trading running back David Johnson.

The deal has been agreed to in parameters but both players still have to pass their physicals. Hopkins is currently in lockdown in California where he was training this off-season preparing for the upcoming season.

The announcement of the trade was delayed as the NFL continues to navigate a world with COVID-19. Originally, the NFL said players moving teams were in need of physicals before any transactions could be announced. Thursday, the league pivoted, saying once a contract had been agreed to and a copy of that contract had been sent to the player and agent, a deal could be announced. That applied to both free agents and traded players.

The Texans also had their draft picks updated after the trade for Johnson heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. (Read Here)

The Texans' moves were officially announced as follows.

New Texans Additions

Texans Returning in 2020

