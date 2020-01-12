Texans Announce Inactives for the Divisional Round vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have announced their inactives for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans left both tight end Jordan Akins and safety Jahleel Addae in Houston due to injuries.

Here are the Texans inactives against the Chiefs.

Houston Texans Inactives vs. the Chiefs

TE Jordan Akins - injury (hamstring) S Jahleel Addae - injury (knee) WR Steven Mitchell Jr. CB Cornell Armstrong DT Carlos Watkins DT Eddie Vanderdoes OT Elijah Nkansah

